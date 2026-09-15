BeautiTone’s 2027 COTY is Delicate & Dreamy

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Rosewater represents a move towards soft tones.

Each year, BeautiTone’s Colour of the Year is selected through a comprehensive trend forecasting process that considers influences across fashion, home decor, culture, technology and the broader social mood. With subtle yellow undertones, Rosewater captures the warmth of petals illuminated by morning light, brightening interiors while maintaining a sense of comfort. Rosewater sits at the heart of BeautiTone’s 2027 Colour Trends palette, a collection of hues inspired by nature that encourages warmer, more layered interiors that feel welcoming and connected to the natural world.

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A delicate, luminous pink with a gentle warmth drawn from its soft yellow undertones, Rosewater creates an atmosphere that feels nurturing, where subtle warmth lingers. Rosewater reflects a broader move toward softer, welcoming interiors as Canadians look to create spaces that feel calm, comfortable and lived-in.





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“Home is where we recharge, reconnect and find moments of calm amid busy lives,” said Donna Robertson, Paint Consultant, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. “Across Canada, we’re seeing homeowners move away from stark, high contrast interiors toward colours that feel warmer, more approachable and enduring. Rosewater brings that warmth and softness into the home while maintaining a refined look that homeowners can build around for years to come.”





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“Rosewater is incredibly versatile and can be used in ways that feel subtle or make a statement,” said Robertson. “For a more immersive look, use it across all four walls in a bedroom or living space, or introduce it through a feature wall, cabinetry or an interior door. Pairing Rosewater with wood, natural stone and textured finishes brings out its warmth and creates a space that feels layered and inviting.”





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Rosewater marks a shift from the deeper, moodier hues of recent years, including 2026 Colour of the Year Muse, an earthy green, and 2025’s Midnight Flora, a dramatic red purple. Rosewater and the full Echoes of Earth palette are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada, and are available across BeautiTone’s Designer, Pure, Signature, and Pro300 paint lines.