Inside a Shop Owner’s Petite Parisian-Style Apartment

Brett stacked apothecary drawers on top of a Hungarian table to create an impromptu secretary. The mirror is a French antique.

The rolling cobbler rack was originally from a shoe factory and is ideal for storing items including Brett's antique Nova Scotian Mi'kmaq basket, an antique French ironstone cake stand and vintage Italian glasses.

The bedroom has a Parisian garret feel, with its skylight and unpainted wood ceiling and beams. The coverlet is an overdyed Italian linen piece.

Brett collects antique mercury glasses and displays it on a pine demilune table on the landing.

The lime-green bathroom was painted a soothing white. Storage is supplied by a built-in window seat and antique shelving unit.

This hutch is set into a former closet and painted a zesty mustard hue. It now serves as a bar and display for Brett's collection of transferware.

Rolling cart are Brett's "kitchenette," with its single, burner, microwave, toaster and small fridge.

The antique gateleg Barley Twist dining table expands and doubles as a desk; the mini fridge is located in a cubby behind a small door tucked under the eaves.

Brett reupholstered an early 1800s wingback chair in white canvas and cut down the legs of a former butcher's table to make the coffee table.

The formerly pumpkin-orange with-green-trim cedar clapboard exterior was repainted a more historical shade.

Shop owner Brett Meech lives above his antique store, Conifer Shop, on the main street of Lunenburg, N.S.

The commute is ideal, and Brett frequently rotates in vintage and antique pieces collected on buying forays to Massachusetts, India and Europe. One challenge in this circa-1860 apartment is the small “Parisian kitchen” with a mini fridge, microwave, toaster and one burner. “Tailoring the space to my lifestyle was the goal, and I found everything I needed this home to be,” says Brett. “I support the local restaurant community, and my store brings a little bit of the city to a small town.”





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The formerly pumpkin-orange with-green-trim cedar clapboard exterior was repainted a more historical shade.



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Homeowner Brett Meech.

HOUSE & HOME: What attracted you to this space?

BRETT MEECH: I didn’t have a specific town in mind when I bought this place; the building just spoke to me. The condition of the building was great, so I didn’t have to spend a lot of money on a renovation.

H&H: How long did the reno take?

BM: For the apartment, I just had to paint and add a ceiling-mounted shower fixture in the bathroom for the clawfoot tub.





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Brett reupholstered an early 1800s wingback chair in white canvas and cut down the legs of a former butcher’s table to make the coffee table.



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The antique gateleg Barley Twist dining table expands and doubles as a desk; the mini fridge is located in a cubby behind a small door tucked under the eaves.

H&H: What are the pros of small-space living?

BM: It’s very easy to do a 10-second tidy, which is a lot less work than keeping a big house neat.

H&H: What was your biggest splurge and save?

BM: My splurges were furniture and accessories like nice drapes. It’s the details that make a space feel elevated and special. I have to be disciplined though; you only have so much room.





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Rolling cart are Brett’s “kitchenette,” with its single, burner, microwave, toaster and small fridge.

H&H: What are the challenges of living in a small home?

BM: I’m restricted to what I can cook, or how grandly I can entertain.

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This hutch is set into a former closet and painted a zesty mustard hue. It now serves as a bar and display for Brett’s collection of transferware.

H&H: How do you keep clutter at bay?

BM: Being a store owner has its benefits; my home has a revolving door for accessories. When I’ve lived with an object for a while and see something I like better, I just swap it out. That’s the beauty of antiques — they’re timeless.





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The lime-green bathroom was painted a soothing white. Storage is supplied by a built-in window seat and antique shelving unit.

H&H: How many people can you host?

BM: Once you have more than two guests, it gets a little cramped. But I do have a guest room for when my parents stay.





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Brett collects antique mercury glasses and displays it on a pine demilune table on the landing.

H&H: What’s your favourite feature?

BM: When you live above your work, it’s hard to carve out your own personal space. Here, the skylights the previous owner installed above the stairwell and in the bedroom make me feel like I’m in a Parisian apartment, which is a great thing.





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The bedroom has a Parisian garret feel, with its skylight and unpainted wood ceiling and beams. The coverlet is an overdyed Italian linen piece.

H&H: Do you have any advice for small-space living?

BM: Prioritize the space for your lifestyle. If the long-term goal is to stay above the store, I might put in a more permanent kitchen with a bigger fridge and oven. I needed a guest room, but some would prefer to use that space for a den or office.

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