Inside a Shop Owner’s Petite Parisian-Style Apartment
Shop owner Brett Meech lives above his antique store, Conifer Shop, on the main street of Lunenburg, N.S.
The commute is ideal, and Brett frequently rotates in vintage and antique pieces collected on buying forays to Massachusetts, India and Europe. One challenge in this circa-1860 apartment is the small “Parisian kitchen” with a mini fridge, microwave, toaster and one burner. “Tailoring the space to my lifestyle was the goal, and I found everything I needed this home to be,” says Brett. “I support the local restaurant community, and my store brings a little bit of the city to a small town.”
HOUSE & HOME: What attracted you to this space?
BRETT MEECH: I didn’t have a specific town in mind when I bought this place; the building just spoke to me. The condition of the building was great, so I didn’t have to spend a lot of money on a renovation.
H&H: How long did the reno take?
BM: For the apartment, I just had to paint and add a ceiling-mounted shower fixture in the bathroom for the clawfoot tub.
H&H: What are the pros of small-space living?
BM: It’s very easy to do a 10-second tidy, which is a lot less work than keeping a big house neat.
H&H: What was your biggest splurge and save?
BM: My splurges were furniture and accessories like nice drapes. It’s the details that make a space feel elevated and special. I have to be disciplined though; you only have so much room.
H&H: What are the challenges of living in a small home?
BM: I’m restricted to what I can cook, or how grandly I can entertain.
H&H: How do you keep clutter at bay?
BM: Being a store owner has its benefits; my home has a revolving door for accessories. When I’ve lived with an object for a while and see something I like better, I just swap it out. That’s the beauty of antiques — they’re timeless.
H&H: How many people can you host?
BM: Once you have more than two guests, it gets a little cramped. But I do have a guest room for when my parents stay.
H&H: What’s your favourite feature?
BM: When you live above your work, it’s hard to carve out your own personal space. Here, the skylights the previous owner installed above the stairwell and in the bedroom make me feel like I’m in a Parisian apartment, which is a great thing.
H&H: Do you have any advice for small-space living?
BM: Prioritize the space for your lifestyle. If the long-term goal is to stay above the store, I might put in a more permanent kitchen with a bigger fridge and oven. I needed a guest room, but some would prefer to use that space for a den or office.
Wendy JacobView All Articles
- Design Brett Meech
- Photography Stacey Brandford