10+ Living Rooms That Master The Cool, Collected Look

The best living rooms offer a place to lounge, entertain and reflect your personal style.

Take cues from these curated rooms where homeowners combined comfortable seating with their personal collections for a cool and collected look. “Introducing furniture, textiles and lighting that blend old and new creates a multidimensional story in a living room,” says a designer Haley Dermenjian of TOM design studio. Scroll down for some of the best living rooms that master the mix.





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In designer Lyndsay Jacobs’ living room, a newly upholstered sofa from Kijiji, vintage chairs and objets from the couple’s travels give the space a layered look. Salvaged stained glass from the original house adds to the heritage feel.

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Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Lyndsay Jacobs





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In this modern vacation home on Osoyoos Lake, a soaring concrete-plaster fireplace draws the eye to the double-height ceiling. The curved sectional can seat a crowd, the custom coffee table is a sculptural focal point and the jute rug adds texture.

Architecture B Squared Architecture

Design Alexandra Chapkin

Photography Tina Kulic





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A vintage Louis XIV marble mantel — a secondhand find — grounds this living room, while modern art is an effective contrast. “My palette tends to be tonal and quiet, with subtle variations that build harmony,” says designer Clarisa Llaneza. “It’s layered and grounded, with textures and tones that invite you in,” she adds.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Clarisa Llaneza





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Designer Sharon Mimran’s condo is filled with an eclectic mix of things she loves, and possessions collected and relocated from previous homes. Once a treasure, always a treasure is an adage that runs deep. Vignettes with her collections are everywhere in her house, including vintage models of Mexican aqueducts displayed in the living room.

Photographer Stacey Brandford

Designer Sharon Mimran





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A mix of old and new come together in designer Amanda L. Hoyle’s Notting Hill flat. The painting that hangs in the living room inspired the home’s palette, while a contemporary statement light adds an unexpected element against the original cornicing.

Photographer Anna Stathaki

Designer Sey Studios





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The furniture in this living room by Elyssa Maldoff was chosen for its sculptural appeal — boxy kitchen chairs are a nod to Parisian design, and the family room’s custom bouclé lounge chair was inspired by the retro aesthetic of the 1950s.

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Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Design State





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Sometimes, a finished project can feel like a showroom, but H&H Deputy Editor Emma Reddington’s ability to weave in the vintage, the new and her own personal objects feels so natural and true. In her living room, Frank Gehry’s Wiggle stool and Isamu Noguchi’s Akari 75A paper pendant add whimsy to the otherwise disciplined decorating.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer &Daughters

House & Home





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Designer Jamie Polan’s living room highlights a mix of items that bring instant character to the neutral space. An oversized rattan pendant doesn’t obscure the view, while a framed blanket above the sofa is elegant — and budget-friendly — art.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Jaime Polan Zimmerman

House & Home





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In this living room in Kistilano, designer Ben Leavitt of PlaidFox Studio incorporated shades of vibrant blues and purples inspired by the original stained glass windows. “We wanted to update the house sensitively for a modern family who love color,” says architect Jason Skladan.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Ben Leavitt; Architecture by Jason Skladan

House & Home





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The traditional yet modern vibe in this living room designed by TOM Design Studio is well-considered and curated. “I always like a little punk with my pretty,” says Tommy, noting details like the custom graphic drapes in the living room. Associate designer Haley Dermenjian loves the meshing of different styles and eras. “Introducing furniture, textiles and lighting that blend old and new creates a multidimensional story,” she says.

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Photographer Patrick Biller

Designer TOM Design Studio

House & Home





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A living room in designer Natalie Tredgett’s family home is a lesson in modern English style. “I try to put a bit of chintz in each project I do,” says Natalie. “It’s even better next to a contemporary piece.”

Photographer Rachel Smith

Designer Natalie Tredgett

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Gillian Segal designed this curated living room with a mix of curvy furniture, petite art and conversation-worthy lighting including a single wall sconce.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Gillian Segal and lauren Goldsby

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This couple’s shared style is reflected in the art and furniture they’ve collected over decades. “It was just so lovely — it’s a fine chenille in a warm oyster color,” says designer Neil Jonsohn of the low-slung sectional snagged on a shipping trip with homeowners Debra and Barry Campbell. Its profile and brushed brass feet complement the Paul Evans coffee tables. The table lamp is a brass Stiffel from the 1940s.

Photographer Stacey Brandford

Designer Neil Jonsohn

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Designer Farah Altoumah selected the living room furniture in this condo to mimic the unique buildings along the Toronto skyline, from the Bubble Sofa to the Origami Chair.

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Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Farah Altoumah

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“More than simply good aesthetics, I want every home to reflect the personality of its owners,” says Jessica McGouran of Jessica Leigh Interiors. A Pinch pendant anchors the room, while a geometric rug brings a dose of pattern to the space. “The light is made from shaped banana fibre and brings in great texture,” she adds.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Jessica McGouran

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“We aimed for sophisticated and cosmopolitan,” says designer Kelly Reynolds of this Vancouver pied-à-terre. The living room offers a panoramic view of the Burrard Street Bridge and English Bay beyond. An ombré rug brings in the blue, green and gold hues of the outdoors. A cool mix of tables, art and seating brings character to the all-white envelope.

Photographer Ema Peter

Designer Chad Falkenberg and Kelly Reynolds

House & Home





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In this fabulous living room, designer Colette van den Thillart turns a garage into a “garden room” that seamlessly connects to the outdoors. An encaustic cement floor tile, green sofa and Art Deco-inspired chandelier add cheer and whimsy to the space.

Photographer Virginia Macdonald

Designer Colette van den Thillart

House & Home