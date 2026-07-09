A Designer Updates Her Victorian With A Cool, Eclectic Mix

Designer Denise Roy and her husband, Rahim Jaffer, with daughter Juliette and Chunky, the family dog.

The main bathroom’s floating walnut vanity grounds playful terrazzo on the walls and floor, an effective balance of classic materials and dynamic patterns.

The peaceful guest bedroom features earthy pink walls and a striking vintage portrait. Denise made the upholstered headboard herself. The door leads to the playroom upstairs.

The play loft embraces colour and imagination with cheerful bunting, a fun circular rug, and a miniature dining set and kitchen.

The powder room is wrapped in vibrant leafy wallpaper and showcases a hand-drawn portrait of Chunky above the toilet.

Abstract contemporary wall art fits seamlessly alongside a more traditional painting that came from an estate sale.

Enveloped in woodsy wallpaper, the breakfast nook feels vibrant yet serene. A red poster depicting the work of Alexander Calder adds a pop of colour while neutral benches, chairs and an understated rug ground the space.

Denise and Chunky heading in from the garden. The breakfast nook and kitchen are flooded with natural light.

In the kitchen, inky black cabinets and a white backsplash create contrast and drama while brass accents and hardwood floors add warmth.

Chunky naps in the living room surrounded by relaxed seating and a thoughtfully curated gallery wall. A TV is installed amongst the art.

Designer Denise Roy has a knack for making big decisions look easy.

Since 2021, she’s left a career in PR to launch Denise Roy Design, renovated her family’s vacation property in The Blue Mountains, Ont., and reworked the Victorian she shares with her husband, real-estate agent Rahim Jaffer, their daughter Juliette and her sister, Céline, who arrived earlier this year.

The three-bedroom, 1,755-square-foot house on Toronto’s west side was already in good shape when they bought it. “Everything was functioning just fine,” says Denise. The changes were less about fixing problems and more a matter of making the house feel personal and right for their family.

They began with a two-month-long reno that included the main bathroom, second-level flooring, kitchen and behind-the-wall upgrades, with trade work done by Terranova Developments. “It made sense to tackle some of the trade-heavy work early on, before we were actually living in the space, while we had the momentum and tolerance for disruption,” says Denise.





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Chunky naps in the living room surrounded by relaxed seating and a thoughtfully curated gallery wall. A TV is installed amongst the art.

Denise’s decision to move from PR into design full time didn’t happen with a bang. “It was a quiet realization that kept getting louder,” she says. “I was trying to picture myself returning to my work in PR, and I just didn’t feel aligned anymore.” By contrast, long days knee-deep in renovations, whether for her own home or her clients’, leave her feeling nothing but energized.





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In the kitchen, inky black cabinets and a white backsplash create contrast and drama while brass accents and hardwood floors add warmth.



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Denise and Chunky heading in from the garden. The breakfast nook and kitchen are flooded with natural light.

In the kitchen, she recouped some costs by keeping the existing cabinets and painting them black. She also swapped the original black counters for white quartz. “Technically, the palette remained the same, but we inverted it,” says Denise. “By doing that, the entire mood shifted.” She also updated the flooring: natural white oak engineered hardwood was laid over the original circa-1890 boards that had become too worn to keep.





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Enveloped in woodsy wallpaper, the breakfast nook feels vibrant yet serene. A red poster depicting the work of Alexander Calder adds a pop of colour while neutral benches, chairs and an understated rug ground the space.

Denise’s design style is layered and deeply personal. In her own home, she’s taken the traditional Victorian elements and mixed them with mid-century and collector pieces, creating a calm environment with surprising twists. Unexpected moments appear in the breakfast nook with Sandberg Wallpaper’s Pine pattern and CW Stockwell’s Martinique in the powder room.





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Abstract contemporary wall art fits seamlessly alongside a more traditional painting that came from an estate sale.

At the heart of the home is the dining room, where a vintage stone table is paired with six comfortable vintage chairs that Denise found on Facebook Marketplace. “I wanted it to be a table that you can spend a long time around. It’s a point of pride for me that we can host a dinner party and people linger at the table for hours,” she says with a smile.





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The powder room is wrapped in vibrant leafy wallpaper and showcases a hand-drawn portrait of Chunky above the toilet.



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On the upstairs landing, a linen cabinet set beneath a deep blue ceiling displays a vintage bust.

Smaller spaces are the perfect place to take risks: on the second-floor stair landing, a vintage bust sits next to a playful contemporary table lamp and, in the front entry, an asymmetrical mirror complements a Kashan runner. Here, old and new work in tandem, creating expressive spaces throughout.





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The play loft embraces colour and imagination with cheerful bunting, a fun circular rug, and a miniature dining set and kitchen.



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The nursery is painted pale blue. A velvet-upholstered glider sits atop a soft Moroccan rug, making the space calm and cosy.

The house also reflects the realities of family life. In the loft playroom, neutral anchor pieces combine with accessories and toys in brighter colours. “Children’s spaces don’t need to be loud to be joyful,” says Denise. A checkered Moroccan stair runner, installed with help from a neighbour when the designer was eight months pregnant, has become one of her favourite features. “The runner makes me smile, even when I’m schlepping the umpteenth load of laundry up the stairs,” she says.





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The peaceful guest bedroom features earthy pink walls and a striking vintage portrait. Denise made the upholstered headboard herself. The door leads to the playroom upstairs.



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The main bathroom’s floating walnut vanity grounds playful terrazzo on the walls and floor, an effective balance of classic materials and dynamic patterns.

The bathroom was the first room they renovated, for practical and emotional reasons. “It’s a space we use constantly and, for me, it’s a sanctuary,” she says. The room was gutted, with only the tub remaining, and new terrazzo slabs on both the walls and floor became the defining feature, creating a graphic, immersive effect. The bathroom also delivered the biggest budget shock. Mid-renovation, Denise discovered that she needed an additional slab of terrazzo. “A little miscalculation turned into a big surprise,” she says.