Tour a Modern Farmhouse Where Every Room Takes In the View

Set on a 100-acre property in Caledon, this modern farmhouse pairs traditional architecture with modern minimalist interior design. Indiana limestone, board-and-batten siding and barrel-vaulted ceilings inspired by old churches give the home a timeless feel. “The brief I got from the homeowners was that they wanted a house that felt like it had always been there, with materials that patinated,” says designer Nathalie Thorel of Interior Affairs. The backyard is made for entertaining, with a pool, outdoor kitchen and plenty of space for dining, lounging and taking in the views.