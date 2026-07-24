Fresh Takes On The Classic White Kitchen

For decades, design purists and lovers of neutral palettes have been applauding the enduring appeal of a classic white kitchen, but sometimes it’s fun to play outside the lines.

This collection of white kitchens — some with moody dark hues, others with textural tiles — shows how the design staple has evolved. Scroll through to see the latest takes on the classic white kitchen.





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Glam Reinvention

“We love reinterpreting what a white kitchen can be. It doesn’t mean everything has to be white; it just needs to be bright and clean,” says designer Curtis Elmy. For this Saskatoon home designed by Curtis and Trevor Ciona, the goal was to reinvent the classic white kitchen. “As designers, we don’t love white on white on white because the result can fall flat when everything looks the same.”





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They started with a Calacatta Fantasy marble backsplash. “We wanted the backsplash to be grounded by the dark stone countertop,” says Trevor. “And because the island is a dark wood, we contrasted it with a lighter counter.” Custom cabinets with slim Shaker-style profiles provide subtle detailing. A 14-foot-long dark walnut island has tambour corners and they didn’t hesitate to mix metals — brass appears on the pendant shades, vent hood, hardware and sconces. “I think mixing metals gives design longevity,” says Trevor.

Photographer: Eymeric Wildling

Designer: Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona





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Warm, Creamy and Plenty of Patina

“Doing something classic is never wrong,” says designer Elizabeth Bennett, who, along with Mallory Robins, leads the design firm Kobel + Co. “This kitchen isn’t bright white — it’s very creamy. Everything is warm, with pieces that have patina peppered in.”





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Brass accents and the tone of the French range warms up the white palette; a custom riveted vent hood has updated country style.





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The nearby back kitchen is designed as an additional workspace. Shelves with stacks of locally made dishware float in front of the new windows. “For a collected feel, we incorporated pieces with a bit of age that the client loves,” says Mallory of the handmade dishes. “She was looking for a fresh start, but her new kitchen still reflects her and her family.” The butcherblock island with turned legs and a woven pendant are farmhouse touches.

Photographer: Nate Sheets

Designer: Kobel + Co





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Farmhouse Inspiration

In this farmhouse-inspired kitchen, designer Candice Brown opted for a warm hue on the cabinets — Oyster White by Sherwin-Williams. The colour provides a neutral envelope for the space, which is accented by darker elements including the dining table, chairs and woven pendant lights above the island. The combination of dark and light design elements make this kitchen feel dynamic.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Candice Brown





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The white subway tile is given a visual boost by the dark grout, which adds a bit of edge, while the mix of wide wood floor boards and brass warm up the bright space.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Candice Brown





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The 13-foot-long pine dining table and accompanying bench and chairs — all with simple, rustic shapes — lend a farmhouse warmth to the kitchen. A collection of copper pans on a brass rail hanging in the distance helps break up the all-white backsplash and adds a personal touch.

Photographer Valerie Wilcox

Designer Candice Brown





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Modern Scandi

Although her St. John’s row house is on Jellybean Row (known for its bright candy colours), the Newfoundland kitchen of designer Susan Drover has a Scandi purity. Beadboard panelling creates textural interest, while a sculptural pendant and hardware update the traditional elements.

Photographer Jane Brokenshire

Designer Susan Drover





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Give white kitchens graphic punch with contrasting dark counters and window frames. (This gothic version is a standout).

Photographer Jane Brokenshire

Designer Susan Drover





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Boho Elegance

In this bright and airy family kitchen in B.C., designer Caralee McKinney integrated a mix of warm boho style and clean-lined elegance. While a neutral palette reigns supreme, elements like the hexagonal backsplash, woven stools and pops of blue throughout keep this white kitchen feeling fresh.

Photographer Amanda Mary Creative

Designer Caralee McKinney





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Gold hardware gives the kitchen cabinets a delicate sparkle. Although the cabinets and backsplash are both white, the natural light from the window reflects different shades, adding dimension to the kitchen.

Photographer Amanda Mary Creative

Designer Caralee McKinney





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Sleek And Serene

In this downtown Toronto condo kitchen, designer Jodie Rosen opted for budget triangular tile on the backsplash, and used reeded glass to layer in texture. The greyscale tones and angular pattern give this white kitchen a punch of spunk. “She wanted to be playful and have fun — and she wasn’t afraid of colour,” Jodie says of her client.

Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Jodie Rosen





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Timeless Beauty

Shiplap panelling and a heavily veined Bianco Carrara marble backsplash lend character to this country kitchen by Audrée Kemp Bélanger of AKB design. The solid brass cup pulls and vertical panelling have a heritage flair, making the space feel like it’s evolved over time.

Photographer Maxime Desbiens

Designer Audrée Kemp Bélanger





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Design elements like the stainless steel range, along with smaller accents like the patterned rug and coloured-glass vase, work to make the all-white space feel less muted.

Photographer Maxime Desbiens

Designer Audrée Kemp Bélanger





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A dark-hued island and warm wood floors add contrast to the space, complementing the bright white kitchen cabinets. “I like the balance of contemporary and classic elements in the kitchen,” says the homeowner, actress Karine Vanasse.