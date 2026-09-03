10+ Rooms Where Art was the Hero
Art does more than decorate a room — it sets the mood, tells a story and sparks instant conversation.
From bold statement pieces to quieter works that draw the eye in, these designers know how to make art the hero of the room.
Sharon Mimran’s biggest collection is her art — myriad paintings and photos, mostly of famous figures, that you’re met with the moment you walk into her glamorous condo. She says the seven-foot tall Black Dress lithographs by Alex Katz are some of her most important pieces.
A portrait of Bob Dylan hangs prominently in the dining area of her condo.
A larger-than-life, sparkly pink grenade print hands in the principal bedroom between the couple’s closets. It was a birthday gift from Sharon’s husband David.
- Photographer: Stacey Brandford
- Designer: Sharon Mimran
The art in George Yabu And Glenn Pushelberg’s modern beach house, including the large painting in the living area, has subtle coastal style.
- Photographer: George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg
- Designer: Richard Powers
Contemporary figurative art adds a compelling focal point in designer Alana Firestone’s den.
- Photographer: Lauren Miller
- Designer: Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone
A tired passageway is updated with bright original art by Ottawa artist Karen Bramhill.
- Photographer: Janet Kimber
- Designer: Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour, Stil James Studio
Colette van den Thillart, pictured here with Lynda Reeves in the garden room of our December 2023 cover house, when she was named House & Home’s Designer of the Year.
- Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
- Designer: Colette van den Thillart
Modern art is an effective contrast to a vintage Louis XIV marble mantel in this living room.
- Photographer Lauren Miller
- Designer Clarisa Llaneza
Cool art adds a playful element to this principal bathroom.
- Photographer: Kevin Belanger
- Designer: O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group
Vibrant art adds a dose of colour to the dining room.
- Photographer: Patrick Biller
- Designer: Post Architecture & Lindsay Mens, TOM Design Collective
Toronto Artist Anna Church in her own living room, pictured with an original work. Anna’s art is a mixture of sculpture and photography that she dubs “sculptography.”
- Photographer Anna Church