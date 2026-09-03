Skip to Main Content
Canada's Magazine of Home & Style
Advertisement
Decorating & Design

10+ Rooms Where Art was the Hero

By Talia Hart On

Art does more than decorate a room — it sets the mood, tells a story and sparks instant conversation.

From bold statement pieces to quieter works that draw the eye in, these designers know how to make art the hero of the room.

Art by Alex Katz, Rukaj Gallery

Sharon Mimran’s biggest collection is her art — myriad paintings and photos, mostly of famous figures, that you’re met with the moment you walk into her glamorous condo. She says the seven-foot tall Black Dress lithographs by Alex Katz are some of her most important pieces.

Art above bed by Alex Katz, Rukaj Gallery

Photographic art by Jerry Schatzberg, Rukaj Gallery

A portrait of Bob Dylan hangs prominently in the dining area of her condo.

Photographic art by Russell Young, Rukaj Gallery

A larger-than-life, sparkly pink grenade print hands in the principal bedroom between the couple’s closets. It was a birthday gift from Sharon’s husband David.

  • Photographer: Stacey Brandford
  • Designer: Sharon Mimran

Art by Hiroshi Senju, Sundaram Tagore Gallery

The art in George Yabu And Glenn Pushelberg’s modern beach house, including the large painting in the living area, has subtle coastal style.

  • Photographer: George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg
  • Designer: Richard Powers

Painting by Leighton Bannock

Contemporary figurative art adds a compelling focal point in designer Alana Firestone’s den.

Art by Artistic Side of Life, Etsy

  • Photographer: Lauren Miller
  • Designer: Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone

An original piece called Slowing Down by Karen Bramhill

A tired passageway is updated with bright original art by Ottawa artist Karen Bramhill.

  • Photographer: Janet Kimber
  • Designer: Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour, Stil James Studio

Chromogenic print by Massimo Vitali, Benrubi Gallery

Colette van den Thillart, pictured here with Lynda Reeves in the garden room of our December 2023 cover house, when she was named House & Home’s Designer of the Year.

  • Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
  • Designer: Colette van den Thillart

Kai in the backyard, Rydel Cerezo

Modern art is an effective contrast to a vintage Louis XIV marble mantel in this living room.

  • Photographer Lauren Miller
  • Designer Clarisa Llaneza

Art by Sarana Haeata

Cool art adds a playful element to this principal bathroom.

  • Photographer: Kevin Belanger
  • Designer: O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group

Art by Erin Armstrong, Bau-Xi Gallery

Vibrant art adds a dose of colour to the dining room.

Advertisement
  • Photographer: Patrick Biller
  • Designer: Post Architecture & Lindsay Mens, TOM Design Collective

Supernatural 9, Anna Church

Toronto Artist Anna Church in her own living room, pictured with an original work. Anna’s art is a mixture of sculpture and photography that she dubs “sculptography.”

  • Photographer Anna Church
Written By

Talia Hart

View All Articles