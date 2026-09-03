10+ Rooms Where Art was the Hero

An original piece called Slowing Down by Karen Bramhill

Art does more than decorate a room — it sets the mood, tells a story and sparks instant conversation.

From bold statement pieces to quieter works that draw the eye in, these designers know how to make art the hero of the room.





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Art by Alex Katz, Rukaj Gallery

Sharon Mimran’s biggest collection is her art — myriad paintings and photos, mostly of famous figures, that you’re met with the moment you walk into her glamorous condo. She says the seven-foot tall Black Dress lithographs by Alex Katz are some of her most important pieces.





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Art above bed by Alex Katz, Rukaj Gallery





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Photographic art by Jerry Schatzberg, Rukaj Gallery

A portrait of Bob Dylan hangs prominently in the dining area of her condo.





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Photographic art by Russell Young, Rukaj Gallery

A larger-than-life, sparkly pink grenade print hands in the principal bedroom between the couple’s closets. It was a birthday gift from Sharon’s husband David.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford

Designer: Sharon Mimran





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Art by Hiroshi Senju, Sundaram Tagore Gallery

The art in George Yabu And Glenn Pushelberg’s modern beach house, including the large painting in the living area, has subtle coastal style.

Photographer: George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg

Designer: Richard Powers





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Painting by Leighton Bannock

Contemporary figurative art adds a compelling focal point in designer Alana Firestone’s den.





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Art by Artistic Side of Life, Etsy

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone





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An original piece called Slowing Down by Karen Bramhill

A tired passageway is updated with bright original art by Ottawa artist Karen Bramhill.

Photographer: Janet Kimber

Designer: Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour, Stil James Studio





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Chromogenic print by Massimo Vitali, Benrubi Gallery

Colette van den Thillart, pictured here with Lynda Reeves in the garden room of our December 2023 cover house, when she was named House & Home’s Designer of the Year.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald

Designer: Colette van den Thillart





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Kai in the backyard, Rydel Cerezo

Modern art is an effective contrast to a vintage Louis XIV marble mantel in this living room.

Photographer Lauren Miller

Designer Clarisa Llaneza





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Art by Sarana Haeata



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Cool art adds a playful element to this principal bathroom.

Photographer: Kevin Belanger

Designer: O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group





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Art by Erin Armstrong, Bau-Xi Gallery

Vibrant art adds a dose of colour to the dining room.

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Photographer: Patrick Biller

Designer: Post Architecture & Lindsay Mens, TOM Design Collective





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Supernatural 9, Anna Church

Toronto Artist Anna Church in her own living room, pictured with an original work. Anna’s art is a mixture of sculpture and photography that she dubs “sculptography.”