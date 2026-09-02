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Decorating & Design

Style Profile: Nam Dang-Mitchell

“Luxe but edgy” was the way we described the Calgary designer’s style back in 2018 when we crowned Nam Dang-Mitchell as House & Home’s Designer of the Year.

Though her style has remained constant, Nam’s fame has grown to include a global clientele. We asked Nam to share her favourite things both now and always:

  1. “My Canadian tuxedo, a go-to outfit when I don’t want to think.”
  2. “The Sonos Pro-ject T1 Evo Phono turntable. I love its 1970s wood retro look and it works with our Sonos sound system.” In Walnut.
    $799
    |

    Sonos
  3. “NYC brownstones and vintage Mercedes.”
  4. “My vintage Ladies Cartier Tank watch, a gift from my husband, Jim.”
  5. “Labode is a favourite home store in Calgary. Scalloped dishware!” Flora ceramic dish.
    $16
    |

    Labode
  6. “Adidas Tokyo kicks.”
    $120.
    |

    Adidas.
  7. “Cour des Vosges, a boutique hotel with 1970s glamour within a 17th-century envelope.” 19 Place des Vosges, Paris.
  8. “Mad et Len’s Bois d’Orage candle.”
    $216
    |

    Farfetch
  9. “The small Hermès Collier de Chien bracelet. I’m rarely without it!” In Sterling Silver.
    $2,100.
    |

    Hermès.
  10. “Isabel Marant Dalby boots, worn with tucked-in jeans or bare legs.”
    In Bronze. $1,330
    |

    Isabel Marant
  11. “Antique tapestries, especially 17th-century ones.”
  12. “Byredo’s Bal d’Afrique eau de parfum, a classic.”
    $310/50 mL.
    |

    Holt Renfrew.
  13. “A pair of end-grain pine tables designed and made by my son, Tao, who just graduated from Parsons.”
  14. “The Lover by Marguerite Duras.”
  15. “This organic wood sculpture by Danish artist Ole Wettergren, 1980.”
  16. “Vintage furniture. A favourite is Pierre Paulin’s F444 chair from 1963.”
    Approx. $7,272.
    |

    1stDibs.
Written By

Gillian Atkins

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  • Photographer: Jim Mitchell (Nam’s portrait)/Nam Dang-Mitchell (car, hotel, tapestry, tables, sculpture)
  • Produced by: Gillian Atkins