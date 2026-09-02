Style Profile: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Style Profile: Nam Dang-Mitchell
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“Luxe but edgy” was the way we described the Calgary designer’s style back in 2018 when we crowned Nam Dang-Mitchell as House & Home’s Designer of the Year.
Though her style has remained constant, Nam’s fame has grown to include a global clientele. We asked Nam to share her favourite things both now and always:
- “My Canadian tuxedo, a go-to outfit when I don’t want to think.”
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“The Sonos Pro-ject T1 Evo Phono turntable. I love its 1970s wood retro look and it works with our Sonos sound system.” In Walnut.
$799
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Sonos
- “NYC brownstones and vintage Mercedes.”
- “My vintage Ladies Cartier Tank watch, a gift from my husband, Jim.”
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“Labode is a favourite home store in Calgary. Scalloped dishware!” Flora ceramic dish.
$16
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Labode
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“Adidas Tokyo kicks.”
$120.
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Adidas.
- “Cour des Vosges, a boutique hotel with 1970s glamour within a 17th-century envelope.” 19 Place des Vosges, Paris.
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“Mad et Len’s Bois d’Orage candle.”
$216
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Farfetch
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“The small Hermès Collier de Chien bracelet. I’m rarely without it!” In Sterling Silver.
$2,100.
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Hermès.
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“Isabel Marant Dalby boots, worn with tucked-in jeans or bare legs.”
In Bronze. $1,330
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Isabel Marant
- “Antique tapestries, especially 17th-century ones.”
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“Byredo’s Bal d’Afrique eau de parfum, a classic.”
$310/50 mL.
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Holt Renfrew.
- “A pair of end-grain pine tables designed and made by my son, Tao, who just graduated from Parsons.”
- “The Lover by Marguerite Duras.”
- “This organic wood sculpture by Danish artist Ole Wettergren, 1980.”
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“Vintage furniture. A favourite is Pierre Paulin’s F444 chair from 1963.”
Approx. $7,272.
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1stDibs.
Written By
Gillian AtkinsView All Articles
- Photographer: Jim Mitchell (Nam’s portrait)/Nam Dang-Mitchell (car, hotel, tapestry, tables, sculpture)
- Produced by: Gillian Atkins