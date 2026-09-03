Lessons Learned from Beautiful Outdoor Tablescapes

This seashell-shaped salt cellar is set a place setting so guests can season dishes to their liking.

Instead of a fabric runner, lay down inexpensive options like cuttings from the garden and peaches, which also act as floral decorations.

Accent napkins by tucking in a flower, like this delicate chive blossom, in the napkin rings.

Instead of a tablecloth, three linen runners are laid across the table for a breezy look. Buckets of apples and rosemary are a gourmand touch.

Amp up the casual picnic appearance of an outdoor table with a gingham tablecloth and pull outdoor planters close to the table.

Summer may be winding down, but Canadians know the best way to squeeze every last drop out of the season is to entertain al fresco. We’ve gathered tips from some of the most picturesque outdoor table settings to inspire your next gathering. From using fruit in place of floral arrangements to other budget-friendly ideas, these lessons offer practical ways to boost visual appeal when entertaining.





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Amp up the casual picnic appearance of an outdoor table with a gingham tablecloth and pull outdoor planters close to the table.



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Hurricane lanterns are a pretty and practical when it’s windy.

Photography: Tracey Ayton

Design: Kimberly Jones

Use The Garden As Inspiration

Part of the beauty of entertaining outside is being surrounded by the beauty of nature. Cut flowers from your beds for floral arrangements or augment them by snipping herbs or branches. On the patio table of this Connecticut country house, a petite myrtle topiary standard, garden trug filled with herbs, basket of peaches, and cement artichoke finial, nods to the garden, while a smattering of terracotta pots have a casual, potting shed vibe.





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Clear glass lampshades, glass vases and pebble glass tumblers makes a small table feel airy.

Photographer: Patrick Biller

Architecture and design: Gianpiero Pugliese

Interior design: Mariya Naumov

Keep Centrepieces Low

Avoid blocking sightlines with tall floral bouquets, a grouping of bud vases augment the beauty of the centrepiece. This Toronto home’s European-style terrace is simply dressed: the flowers are all white and two symmetrical topiaries lend a formal air without the fuss.





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Twin umbrellas keep guests comfortable, and pick up the table’s palette.



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Choose candles that accent a colour scheme.

Photographer: Alex Lukey

Designer: Michelle Hurley

Bring Your Collections Outside

Designer and homeowner Michelle Hurley, collects blue and white ceramics. When she entertains in the backyard of her West End Toronto home, she dresses the table in some of her cherished blue and white pottery (she likes to focus on one colour palette). Her vases accent the Blue Willow tableware and woven blue chargers. “We eat on the patio almost every day from June to September,” says Michelle. “Being able to create this sanctuary within the city brings us a lot of joy.”





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Instead of a tablecloth, three linen runners are laid across the table for a breezy look. Buckets of apples and rosemary are a gourmand touch.



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Accent napkins by tucking in a flower, like this delicate chive blossom, in the napkin rings.

Photographer: André Rider

Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers

Layer in Beautiful Linens

This dramatic table in the Eastern Townships garden of designers Maxime Vandal and Richard Ouellette is casually dressed with linen runners and napkins in tones that mimic the worn wood of the table, and allow the grain to peek through. Linen tablecloths have an appropriately rustic feel for outdoor dining (layer in elements like cutting boards and handcrafted ceramics for tactility). Consider styling the napkins as well, in this case a chive flower is tucked into the napkin ring, or place napkins under plates for a more tailored look.

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Natural materials are the stars of this outdoor tablescape.



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Instead of a fabric runner, lay down inexpensive options like cuttings from the garden and peaches, which also act as floral decorations.

Photographer: Reid Lambshead, William Reid Photography

Designer: Sarah Walker, The Curated House

Use Seasonal Produce

Toronto designer Sarah Walker of The Curated House created an airy al fresco table in her backyard from budget-friendly, freshly plucked elements. This kind of arrangement is no fuss, just clip branches from your own garden and visit the farmers’ market (or your kitchen counter) for fruits that remind guests of the season. Try scattered, peaches, lemons or even vine tomatoes, and incorporate fresh herbs such as rosemary and mint in small bowls for fragrance.





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A colourful swirling green ceramic charger imparts an easy-going summer vibe, and softens graphic black and white plates.



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This formal silver chargers delicate openwork injects some subtle texture and dresses up a white plate.

Photographer: Angus Fergusson

Designer: Colette van den Thillart

Food stylist: David Grenier

Add Charger

Charger plates ‘anchor’ place settings, and frame pretty dishware to define each place setting and complements plates and table linens. Use rattan place mats for a summer-y note that suits outdoor dining.





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This seashell-shaped salt cellar is set a place setting so guests can season dishes to their liking.

Bring Back the Salt Cellar

Salt cellars are a stylish way to season grilled meats and other popular BBQ fare. Muscled out by salt shakers, they fell out of favour early in the last century, but this collectible is staging a comeback since it’s handy for dispensing large flaky sea salts, like Maldon or coarse Fleur de Sel. These flakes can’t fit through shaker holes and the outdoor humidity can clog the grains. Choose a salt cellar with a spoon so guests don’t have to use their fingers.