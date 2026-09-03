Lessons Learned from Beautiful Outdoor Tablescapes
Summer may be winding down, but Canadians know the best way to squeeze every last drop out of the season is to entertain al fresco. We’ve gathered tips from some of the most picturesque outdoor table settings to inspire your next gathering. From using fruit in place of floral arrangements to other budget-friendly ideas, these lessons offer practical ways to boost visual appeal when entertaining.
- Photography: Tracey Ayton
- Design: Kimberly Jones
Use The Garden As Inspiration
Part of the beauty of entertaining outside is being surrounded by the beauty of nature. Cut flowers from your beds for floral arrangements or augment them by snipping herbs or branches. On the patio table of this Connecticut country house, a petite myrtle topiary standard, garden trug filled with herbs, basket of peaches, and cement artichoke finial, nods to the garden, while a smattering of terracotta pots have a casual, potting shed vibe.
- Photographer: Patrick Biller
- Architecture and design: Gianpiero Pugliese
- Interior design: Mariya Naumov
Keep Centrepieces Low
Avoid blocking sightlines with tall floral bouquets, a grouping of bud vases augment the beauty of the centrepiece. This Toronto home’s European-style terrace is simply dressed: the flowers are all white and two symmetrical topiaries lend a formal air without the fuss.
- Photographer: Alex Lukey
- Designer: Michelle Hurley
Bring Your Collections Outside
Designer and homeowner Michelle Hurley, collects blue and white ceramics. When she entertains in the backyard of her West End Toronto home, she dresses the table in some of her cherished blue and white pottery (she likes to focus on one colour palette). Her vases accent the Blue Willow tableware and woven blue chargers. “We eat on the patio almost every day from June to September,” says Michelle. “Being able to create this sanctuary within the city brings us a lot of joy.”
- Photographer: André Rider
- Designer: Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers
Layer in Beautiful Linens
This dramatic table in the Eastern Townships garden of designers Maxime Vandal and Richard Ouellette is casually dressed with linen runners and napkins in tones that mimic the worn wood of the table, and allow the grain to peek through. Linen tablecloths have an appropriately rustic feel for outdoor dining (layer in elements like cutting boards and handcrafted ceramics for tactility). Consider styling the napkins as well, in this case a chive flower is tucked into the napkin ring, or place napkins under plates for a more tailored look.
- Photographer: Reid Lambshead, William Reid Photography
- Designer: Sarah Walker, The Curated House
Use Seasonal Produce
Toronto designer Sarah Walker of The Curated House created an airy al fresco table in her backyard from budget-friendly, freshly plucked elements. This kind of arrangement is no fuss, just clip branches from your own garden and visit the farmers’ market (or your kitchen counter) for fruits that remind guests of the season. Try scattered, peaches, lemons or even vine tomatoes, and incorporate fresh herbs such as rosemary and mint in small bowls for fragrance.
- Photographer: Angus Fergusson
- Designer: Colette van den Thillart
- Food stylist: David Grenier
Add Charger
Charger plates ‘anchor’ place settings, and frame pretty dishware to define each place setting and complements plates and table linens. Use rattan place mats for a summer-y note that suits outdoor dining.
Bring Back the Salt Cellar
Salt cellars are a stylish way to season grilled meats and other popular BBQ fare. Muscled out by salt shakers, they fell out of favour early in the last century, but this collectible is staging a comeback since it’s handy for dispensing large flaky sea salts, like Maldon or coarse Fleur de Sel. These flakes can’t fit through shaker holes and the outdoor humidity can clog the grains. Choose a salt cellar with a spoon so guests don’t have to use their fingers.
- Photographer: Angus Fergusson
- Designer: Colette van den Thillart
- Food Styling: David Grenier