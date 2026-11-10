17 Unexpected Ways To Decorate With Greenery For The Holidays

Using festive boughs to spruce up your space for the holidays isn’t a new concept, but there are lots of fresh ways to adapt an old tradition.

Scroll down to discover 15 unexpected ways to decorate with holiday greenery this season.





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Photographer Tina Kulic

Designer Vania Pecchia

Dress up a holiday table with a simple arrangement that’s anchored by layers of Scotch pine boughs. Amp up the fragrance with coral roses, which add colour.

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Photographer Stacey Brandford

Holiday florals don’t have to be elaborate. Here a bar is enlivened by the red berries of a simple barberry branch.





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In this dining room, greenery is used to adorn a wagon-wheel pendant, while two more boughs are affixed to the sconces. Paperwhites are regular holiday staples: forced bulbs are easy to grow and they are super fragrant, for an early harbinger of spring.

Photographer Patrick Biller

Designer Colin Baird





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In an all-white backdrop, the pretty tree, wreaths, and branches pop and add vibrancy and life in this newly built barn. “Evergreen boughs placed in water are long-lasting and have a festive aroma,” notes the homeowner. She hangs boxwood wreaths in front of the windows and tucks stray boughs in a gap under an armoire.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Architectural design, Andy Friesen/design consultation, Stephanie Giesbrecht





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An unadorned pine wreath casually leaning against a charming iron bed in this newly built barn, tiny swags affixed to the frame and a small tree infused fragrance and accent the pure look of this space.

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Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Architectural design, Andy Friesen/design consultation, Stephanie Giesbrecht





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Dress up a platter of cookies with a spiky sprig of pine, and fill an empty vessel like this pitcher with extra branches.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Architectural design, Andy Friesen/design consultation, Stephanie Giesbrecht





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Give a bathroom a fresh fragrance with an arrangement of scotch pine branches and mistletoe tied on the key.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Architectural design, Andy Friesen/design consultation, Stephanie Giesbrecht





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Skip the standard poinsettia arrangement in favor of something more unstructured. In this Lion’s Bay waterside home in B.C., a feathery clutch of cedar branches can be snipped on a forest walk and are an easy way to accent a pair of vintage skis and antique blanket box.

Photographer Janis Nicolay

Designer Ami McKay of Pure Design Inc.





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Floral and interior designer Cynthia Zamaria filled baskets with small evergreens and uncut boughs for a lush yet relaxed look.

Photographer Robin Stubbert

Designer Cynthia Zamaria





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Create an eye-catching decoration by adding a sprig of greenery to the bottom of a clear vase. Top with candle sticks for even more impact.

Photographer Angus Fergusson

Designer Produced by Meg Crossley & Christine Hanlon





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Photographer Patrick Biller

Designer Christine Flynn and Jenn Garnett

We know that evergreens rule the roost around the holidays, but feel free to layer in foraged greens for colour and texture. On this front porch, pampas grass and dried hydrangeas from the garden are accented by red dogwood branches.

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Designer Alison Milne draped greens over her collection of ornaments and objets for a classic and effortless look.

Photographer Donna Griffith

Designer Alison Milne





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Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Sam Sacks

In a child’s bedroom, embrace the quirky charm of a ‘Charlie Brown’ tree with a base wrapped in burlap. For small children, skip the ornaments for safety.





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One wreath is never enough! Dress a wall with a variety of sizes, textures and shades of green for a dramatic holiday look that grounds your entryway.

Photographer Angus Fergusson

Designer Produced by Meg Crossley & Christine Hanlon





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Designer Angela Wheeler makes a merry first impression by dressing up her foyer mirror with a lush bough. The 120-year-old reclaimed wood table is the perfect pairing.

Photographer Virginia Macdonald

Designer Angela Wheeler





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Don’t forget about succulents! Consider placing tall, Christmas tree-like plants in decorative bowls around the house.

Photographer Angus Fergusson

Designer Produced by Meg Crossley & Christine Hanlon





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Dried clementines are a classic Christmas table accessory – plus they smell great when paired with fresh-cut greenery.

Photographer Robin Stubbert

Designer Cynthia Zamaria





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Add an unexpected hit of green in your entryway by wrapping fresh foliage loosely around a lantern or sconce.

Photographer Angus Fergusson

Designer Produced by Meg Crossley & Christine Hanlon





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Mix it up this year by displaying miniature evergreens on your dining table. Wrap them in burlap for a rustic vibe.

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Photographer Alex Lukey

Designer Architecture by Ginger Sorbara





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Drape a staircase with lush garlands, and finish the look with bows along each loop for an extra dose of holiday glam.