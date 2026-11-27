From luxury mattresses to silky-soft sheets, discover gifts for everyone who dreams of a better night’s sleep.

Some holiday gifts are forgotten by February. A great bed is the exception. It’s where we end every evening and begin every morning, yet it’s often the upgrade we keep putting off.

This year, start with who you’re shopping for. Edmonton-based GoodMorning is home to four Canadian-made mattress brands — Douglas, Juno, Logan & Cove and Octave — each designed for a different kind of sleeper. Mattresses are ordered online, delivered in a box and shipped free to most of Canada, making it easy to send one straight to someone on your list. Better still, each comes with a complimentary bedding bundle and most offer a 365-night sleep trial.

From the design lover to the first-time apartment dweller, here’s how to make someone’s nights a little dreamier.

Five-Star Luxury Sleeper: Logan & Cove Pinnacle





1/6



For the person who loves the look of a beautifully layered bed and the feel of a five-star hotel mattress, give them the bed to match. The Logan & Cove Pinnacle is the brand’s most luxurious hybrid: 15 inches and six layers, finished with a quilted 1.5-inch Eurotop that feels like a great hotel bed. Underneath, CertiPUR-US® certified foams and up to 4,802 microcoils and pocketed coils keep air moving and a restless partner’s movement on their side. The Pinnacle is the 2026 Product of the Year® Canada winner in the Mattress category, based on a Kantar survey of 4,000 Canadian consumers.

>>Get a free Premium Sleep Bundle that includes a bamboo sheet set with a duvet cover, shams, pillows, duvet, mattress protector and pillow protectors.

Logan & Cove Pinnacle, from $1,499.

Advertisement





1/6



Finish the look with the Logan & Cove Upholstered Bed Frame: a padded headboard, three soft colourways, no box spring needed, and tool-free assembly in under 10 minutes. During the holiday sale, get up to 20% off the bed frame when you buy a mattress.

Upholstered Bed Frame, from $499.

Fitness Enthusiast: Octave Vista





1/6



The friend who skis Saturday, hikes Sunday and is back at a desk Monday needs a bed that helps them reset. The Octave Vista is designed to keep sleepers cool and relieve pressure on tired hips and shoulders. It’s also Forbes magazine’s pick for Best Mattress in Canada Overall. Good motion isolation means an early alarm on one side doesn’t become everyone’s alarm.

>>Get a free Premium Sleep Bundle: bamboo sheets and shams, pillows, a duvet and a duvet cover.

Octave Vista, from $799.

Comfort-Seeker: Douglas Original Hybrid





1/6



For some, the ultimate luxury is climbing into a supremely comfortable bed at the end of a long day and this is the mattresseveryone recommends. Douglas is the brand GoodMorning built its name on, made in Canada with Canadian-sourced materials and ranked number one on BuyersGuide.org’s Best Hybrid Mattresses Canada list. The Douglas Original Hybrid, Sleep Foundation’s pick for Best Mattress for Pressure Relief in Canada, pairs the brand’s pressure-relieving foams with pocketed coils for balanced support and a bit more bounce, under a machine-washable CoolSense® cover.

>>Get a free Sleep Bundle: cotton sheets, a duvet, pillows, a mattress protector and pillowcases.

Douglas Original Hybrid, from $749.

First Home: Juno Hybrid





1/6



Moving out, moving in or finally retiring the hand-me-down futon? The Juno Hybrid gives a first apartment a real bed: coil support for comfort and bounce, made in Canada and delivered in a box that fits in a condo elevator.

>>Get a free Sleep Bundle of pillows, sheets and a protector, so the bed is made the night it arrives.

Juno Hybrid, from $549.

Holiday Host: Logan & Cove Premium Sleep Bundle + Duvet

With family coming for the holidays, a fresh set of bedding can give the guest room a little boutique-hotel polish. The Logan & Cove Premium Sleep Bundle + Duvet includes bamboo sheets and shams, adjustable memory foam pillows, a breathable down-alternative duvet and bamboo cover, plus mattress and pillow protectors. Just add a few finishing touches to make overnight guests feel right at home.

Logan & Cove Premium Sleep Bundle + Duvet, from $545.

Gifts Under $150

For the one who runs hot: Logan & Cove Bamboo Sheets, 100% bamboo viscose in a cool, silky 300 threadcount sateen. From $149.

For the breakfast in bed crowd: the Logan & Cove Mattress Protector, a quiet, breathable waterproof layer with WaterShield® technology. From $69.

Until December 6th: Save 25% on bundle upgrades with mattress purchase. Shoppers buying a Juno mattress can upgrade to a Comfort Sleep Bundle for 25% less than regular price, and Douglas shoppers can do the same while upgrading to a Premium Sleep Bundle. Throughout the rest of the holiday season, look for other great deals on bedding, bed frames, and other accessories with Douglas, Juno, Logan & Cove, and Octave.