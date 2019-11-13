DIY: Custom Christmas Crackers

Christmas crackers the best because they make great table decorations and you can personalize them by filling them with wonderful treats. You can either use store-bought ones and just swap out the contents, or you can make your own.

What you’ll need:

Sheets of kraft paper and gold-colored paper (12″ x 12″)

Cardboard tubes

White paper to be painted and cut into different shapes for gluing onto crackers

Paint

Paintbrushes

Scissors

Glue gun

Ribbon

Cracker “snappers” (available through Etsy)

Paper and pen to write custom fortunes

Favors such as lottery tickets, gift certificates, movie vouchers, key rings, iPhone earbuds, lip gloss, pens or jewelry

How-to:

1. Paint pieces of white paper with colors of your choice and cut out different shapes to use later.

2. Cut cardboard tubes into 4 1⁄2″-long sections. Thread tubes with cracker snappers, then add fortunes and favors inside each tube.

3. Wrap kraft or gold-colored paper around the tubes and affix with hot glue.

4. Glue the painted paper shapes onto the crackers for a modern art vibe.

5. Cinch the crackers at each end with ribbon