DIY: Custom Christmas Crackers
Christmas crackers the best because they make great table decorations and you can personalize them by filling them with wonderful treats. You can either use store-bought ones and just swap out the contents, or you can make your own.
What you’ll need:
- Sheets of kraft paper and gold-colored paper (12″ x 12″)
- Cardboard tubes
- White paper to be painted and cut into different shapes for gluing onto crackers
- Paint
- Paintbrushes
- Scissors
- Glue gun
- Ribbon
- Cracker “snappers” (available through Etsy)
- Paper and pen to write custom fortunes
- Favors such as lottery tickets, gift certificates, movie vouchers, key rings, iPhone earbuds, lip gloss, pens or jewelry
How-to:
1. Paint pieces of white paper with colors of your choice and cut out different shapes to use later.
2. Cut cardboard tubes into 4 1⁄2″-long sections. Thread tubes with cracker snappers, then add fortunes and favors inside each tube.
3. Wrap kraft or gold-colored paper around the tubes and affix with hot glue.
4. Glue the painted paper shapes onto the crackers for a modern art vibe.
5. Cinch the crackers at each end with ribbon
