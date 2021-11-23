Decorating & Design
November 23, 2021
DIY: Paper Concertina Wreath
Create a fresh take on the holiday wreath with this clever paper craft.
What you’ll need:
• Old calendar pages, cardstock or wallpaper ends, etc. (you can use any kind of paper)
• Utility knife
• Cutting mat
• Pencil
• Ruler
• White glue
• Hot glue
• Paper clips
• Wooden wreath form (available at craft stores)
How-to:
- Using a utility knife, cut a piece of paper into four equal rectangular pieces.
- With a pencil and ruler, mark out 2 cm–wide (¾”) sections on the back of the paper along the length.
- Fold the edge of the paper up to the first mark and then flip it over and fold again to the next mark. Continue folding, concertina-style, to create a fan. Repeat with the remaining pieces.
- Next, use white glue to connect the end of one fan to the beginning of the next (use paper clips to hold them in place while the glue dries) until all pieces are connected in a long, rectangular form.
- Fold up the fan, pinch at one end and allow it to open into a circle, adding hot glue to the centre to secure and squeezing the sides until the glue is dry.
- Finally, glue the ends of the fan together to complete the circular shape. Repeat the process with more sheets of paper in varying sizes until you have enough concertina circles to cover a wreath form. Using hot glue, attach each one to the form and hang it up!
Author: Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home November 2021
Designer:
Emma Reddington and Jen Evans