Dillon’s Breakfast Martini

Directions

Add all ingredients to shaking tin and dry shake with no ice for 10 seconds. Fill smaller tin with ice to very top and shake again for 10 seconds. Double strain into chilled glass of choice. A couple or martini glass work best.

Note: This is where you can get creative. Pick your favourite preserve or jam or using what’s in season or local. Think rhubarb or strawberry jam for the spring, peach for the summer, and pear or a late summer stone fruit preserve in the fall. Have fun with it!