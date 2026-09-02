Food 1 Min Read
Dillon’s Breakfast Martini
A tart and sweet cocktail made with a preserve or jam of your choosing. This one uses a clean and crisp vodka made with 100% Canadian ingredients.
Ingredients
Serves 1
- 1½ oz. Dillon’s Vodka
- ½ oz. sweet white vermouth
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ¼ oz. Dillon’s Classic Simple Syrup
- 1 tbsp preserve or jam of choice (see note below)
- 2 dashes Dillon’s Aromatic Bitters
- 1 egg white
Directions
- Add all ingredients to shaking tin and dry shake with no ice for 10 seconds.
- Fill smaller tin with ice to very top and shake again for 10 seconds.
- Double strain into chilled glass of choice. A couple or martini glass work best.
Note: This is where you can get creative. Pick your favourite preserve or jam or using what’s in season or local. Think rhubarb or strawberry jam for the spring, peach for the summer, and pear or a late summer stone fruit preserve in the fall. Have fun with it!
- Courtesy of Dillon’s
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