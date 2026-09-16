Ask A Chef: General Public’s Charred Cucumber Dip

General Public’s executive chef James Santon shares his Charred Cucumber Dip recipe.

Q: I love the crudités platter at General Public. The dip that comes with it tastes so fresh, and I’d like to make it for my next dinner party. Could you get the recipe? — SCOTT, Toronto

A: The chef’s cucumber dip highlights vibrant Mediterranean flavours. “The combination of labneh and mayonnaise provides tanginess and richness,” says James. “Then, charred cucumbers bring a subtle smokiness while enhancing the sweetness, rounding it all out.” The Toronto restaurant, helmed by Jen Agg, pairs the dip with seasonal veggies finished with freshly grated horseradish. “Eating a perfectly in-season vegetable prepared with care is something I find truly decadent,” says the chef.

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Ingredients

Serves 4

8 Persian cucumbers

Drizzle good-quality olive oil, plus more for garnish

1 cup labneh

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup finely chopped shallot

¼ cup chopped dill

Zest 2 lemons

1 tsp of kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Mixed raw vegetables, for dipping

Flaky salt

Ground black pepper

Freshly grated horseradish, for garnish

Directions Make Dip Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise and deseed, toss lightly in olive oil and place under broiler until charred. Pulse charred cucumbers in food processor or grate using box grater. You want them finely shredded but not pulverized entirely. Hang cucumber in fine-mesh strainer over bowl to get rid of any excess moisture. In bowl, whisk together labneh, mayonnaise and strained cucumber until smooth. Gently fold in shallots, lemon zest, dill, salt and pepper. Serve dip, garnished with olive oil, with an assortment of your favourite raw vegetables. Garnish vegetables with salt, pepper and horseradish.