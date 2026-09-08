What’s for Dinner? Add These Chicken Recipes to Your Weeknight Rotation

What’s for dinner? Once the school year beings, this quickly becomes everyone’s favourite question.

We’re sharing crowd-pleasing chicken dishes that are versatile and delicious. From Cory Vitiello‘s roast chicken with potatoes to Trish Magwood‘s Mediterranean chicken with pomegranate, add these comforting chicken recipes to your weeknight rotation.





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Mom’s Benihana Chicken Fried Rice

If you have day-old leftover rice, this family recipe from Maxine Sharf is perfect. With soy sauce, butter and sesame seeds, leftover rice is transformed alongside cubed chicken breast to make a comforting and nutrient-packed meal.

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Source “Maxi’s Kitchen” Copyright ©2026 by Maxine Sharf. Photographs copyright ©2026 by Amy Neunesinger. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, A division of Penguin Random House LLC





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School-night Chicken “Milanese”

The classic Italian dish of milanese is typically made with breaded veal, but this dish calls for humble chicken breast instead. It’s a super simple recipe that can be achieved without a lot of time or effort.

Source Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Vij’s Chicken Korma

From Vancouver chef Vikram Vij, this korma with turmeric and red chili powder is bursting with flavour. Served hot with rice or naan (or both!), this chicken dinner is fragrant and filling.

Source Recipe from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved





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Cory Vitiello’s Chicken Over Boulangère-style Potatoes

A whole chicken and thinly sliced potatoes roast together in a casserole dish, with the potatoes soaking up all of the delicious chicken drippings. Any remaining juices can be spooned over plates for a flavourful, protein-forward main that looks impressive.

Photographer Paula Wilson





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Sheet Pan Lemon Chicken

The ultimate weeknight meal, Shea McGee’s citrusy sheet pan chicken is baked up with brussels sprouts. Oregano leaves and Parmigiano-Reggiano are the crowning finishes — herbaceous, salty and absolutely delicious.

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Courtesy of Studio McGee





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One-pot Chicken Tagine

Don’t be intimidated — most of the time this recipe takes is spent cooking in a very hot oven. Chicken supremes, otherwise known as airline chicken breasts, are coated in a deep, spicy marinade before joining saffron, smoked paprika and hot stock in a large pot.

Source Recipe adapted from Clodagh’s Happy Cooking: 100 Easy, Speedy, Healthy Recipes for Good Mood Food by Clodagh McKenna. Photography by David Loftus. ©2026 by Octopus Publishing Group. Excerpted with permission from Kyle Books. All rights reserved





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Chicken Salad with Coconut Crunch

Forget boring, one-note salads; this one from Molly Baz is a flavour bomb with layers of texture. Plus, it uses shredded leftover chicken, but you can also use store-bought rotisserie chicken. Molly’s Coconut Crunch granola topper is great to have on hand for garnishing otherwise plain dishes or even to snack on.

Source Recipe from More is More ©2023 by Molly Baz. Photographs ©2023 by PEDEN + MUNK. Illustrations ©2023 Claire McCracken. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House





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Crispy Chicken Thighs Over Vinegar Beans

Well-seasoned chicken thighs are fried skin-side down until juicy and crisp. They’re paired simply with butter beans, onions and olives for a warming, cosy meal that’s easy to enjoy any time of year.

Source Excerpted from A Generous Meal by Christine Flynn. © 2023 Christine Flynn. Photographs by Suech and Beck. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Grilled Chicken with Lemongrass and Siling Labuyo Chili

Lemongrass-marinated bone-in chicken thighs are brought to life with a bit of spice and Vietnamese flavour. Serve the grilled meat with broken rice — fractured grains that absorb more liquid — or noodles.

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Source Excerpted from Asian Vegetables by Stéphanie Wang, Caroline Wang, and Patricia Ho-Yi Wang. Translated by J.C. Sutcliffe. ©2023 Stéphanie Wang, Caroline Wang, and Patricia Ho-Yi Wang. Published by House of Anansi Press





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Pot-roast Chicken

Pull out that whole chicken at the back of your freezer and make this five-ingredient recipe from Jamie Oliver. After a few steps of prep, pop the chicken in the oven to get golden for 75 minutes, make a herb salsa, and get on with your evening.

Source Excerpted from 5 Ingredients Mediterranean by Jamie Oliver. © 2023 Jamie Oliver. Photographs by David Loftus. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Couscous & Chicken Bake

If you’re feeling lazy but still want a home-cooked meal, this one is for you. Marinade a mix of chicken thighs and drumsticks in jarred peppers and tzatziki, brown and roast with cooked couscous, and you’re left with a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired dish.

Source Excerpted from 5 Ingredients Mediterranean by Jamie Oliver. © 2023 Jamie Oliver. Photographs by David Loftus. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Chicken Ramen-noodle Soup

Elevate a package of ramen noodles by discarding the flavour pack and building your own with plenty of aromatics, vegetables and skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts. Ina Garten says the noodles make an easy and delicious addition to chicken soup.

Source Recipes excerpted from the book GO-TO DINNERS: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten. ©2022 by Ina Garten. Photographs ©2022 by Quentin Bacon. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC





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Blackened Chicken with Caramel and Clementine Dressing

Vibrant flavour, stunning presentation and a sweet aroma are the result of this chicken dinner straight from the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen. Although it may require some extra effort than a one-pan meal, this recipe is absolutely doable on a weeknight (and great for leftovers, too).

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Source Excerpted from Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi. © 2022 Yotam Ottolenghi LLP. Photographs © 2022 by Elena Heatherwick. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Simple Middle Eastern Chicken



Trish Magwood and her family love this super simple Middle Eastern-inspired chicken bake. It’s garnished with pomegranate seeds for an extra pop of juiciness, and served alongside a yogurt-based dip that’s as refreshing as it is rich.

Source Recipe courtesy of trishmagwood.ca and excerpted from My New Table by Trish Magwood. ©2021 Trish Magwood. Photography by Ksenija Hotić. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved





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Nonnie’s Sticky Apricot Chicken

Sweet and savoury — and sticky in a good way — Tieghan Gerard shares the recipe for apricot chicken, great for dinner after a busy day. The main ingredients — Thousand Island dressing and apricot preserves — might sound like an odd pairing, but, once you taste the final result, you won’t question it again.

Source Half Baked Harvest: Every Day by Tieghan Gerard





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Salt-and-Pepper Wings

Sometimes, it’s a wing night. Try out these baked ones — they’re uber straightforward and seasoned to perfection. Be sure to refrigerate the uncooked wings for an hour or two to dry out the skin for a crispier exterior when they bake up.