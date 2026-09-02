Food 1 Min Read
Glendalough Negroni
This 3-ingredient cocktail is a classic for a reason — it’s bold, refreshing and bitter in all the right ways. Opt for a botanical Irish gin for a great herbal note.
Ingredients
Serves 1
- 1 oz. Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin
- 1 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. sweet vermouth
- Orange peel
Directions
- Combine gin, campari and vermouth to tumbler mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until well chilled.
- Strain slowly into tumbler glass with large ice cubes, and garnish with orange peel.
- Courtesy of Glendalough
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