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Food 1 Min Read

Glendalough Negroni

By House & Home On

This 3-ingredient cocktail is a classic for a reason — it’s bold, refreshing and bitter in all the right ways. Opt for a botanical Irish gin for a great herbal note.

Ingredients


Serves 1

Directions

  1. Combine gin, campari and vermouth to tumbler mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until well chilled.
  2. Strain slowly into tumbler glass with large ice cubes, and garnish with orange peel.

  • Courtesy of Glendalough
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