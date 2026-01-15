The World’s Best Indian Food Might Just Be In Canada

Anyone who lives in Vancouver knows that Vij’s restaurant is considered to have some of the best Indian cuisine in the world. Vij’s owner, chef Vikram Vij, has released his fourth cookbook, serving up approachable Indian cuisine with a fresh, modern twist. My New Indian Kitchen, a collaboration with Jennifer Muttoo, draws inspiration from the vibrant dishes served at his namesake restaurant, which has been open for more than 30 years.

This isn’t Vikram’s first foray into the spotlight. A pioneering restaurateur and charismatic television personality, he’s become a familiar face to food lovers across the country, thanks to recurring appearances on shows like Chopped Canada.

In My New Indian Kitchen, Vikram pulls back the curtain on the flavours and stories that have shaped his culinary path. The book is part travel diary, part love letter to Indian cuisine, and each recipe is unapologetically bold. Vikram describes it as a “deeply personal journey” — it’s unexpected and captivating from start to finish.

I sat down with Vikram to talk about the book, his approach to shaking up tradition and what’s next. Scroll down!