The World’s Best Indian Food Might Just Be In Canada

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on January 15, 2026

Anyone who lives in Vancouver knows that Vij’s restaurant is considered to have some of the best Indian cuisine in the world. Vij’s owner, chef Vikram Vij, has released his fourth cookbook, serving up approachable Indian cuisine with a fresh, modern twist. My New Indian Kitchen, a collaboration with Jennifer Muttoo, draws inspiration from the vibrant dishes served at his namesake restaurant, which has been open for more than 30 years.

This isn’t Vikram’s first foray into the spotlight. A pioneering restaurateur and charismatic television personality, he’s become a familiar face to food lovers across the country, thanks to recurring appearances on shows like Chopped Canada.

In My New Indian Kitchen, Vikram pulls back the curtain on the flavours and stories that have shaped his culinary path. The book is part travel diary, part love letter to Indian cuisine, and each recipe is unapologetically bold. Vikram describes it as a “deeply personal journey” — it’s unexpected and captivating from start to finish.

I sat down with Vikram to talk about the book, his approach to shaking up tradition and what’s next. Scroll down!

My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Figure 1 Publishing, 2025, $40.

House & Home: What can readers expect from your fourth cookbook?

Vikram Vij: When people come into Vij’s, they always want to know how to make our salads and curries. I think people are going to love to take our famous recipes to their own kitchens, but also read the stories behind them.

H&H: What’s a well-loved dish at the restaurant?

VV: The Naan Pizza is a favourite because it features local produce like portobello mushrooms. When I introduced it 10 years ago, the idea of Indian pizza didn’t resonate well but, today, people love how modern it is. Another great modern dish I included in the book is the Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint, which takes the essence of a traditional Italian salad but uses Indian ingredients.

Recipe: Naan Pizza

Recipe: Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint

H&H: Is there a recipe you think will be an all-time favourite from the book?

VV: In South India, there’s a spice made up of mustard seeds, black pepper, chilis and lentils. When the British ruled India, they thought it was really spicy so they called it gunpowder. Traditionally, you eat it with dosa, a crêpe-like flatbread, in a paste mixed with clarified butter. For my Gunpowder Prawns, I lightly pan-sear prawns with the spice for a smoky flavour, rather than intense heat.

Recipe: Gunpowder Prawns

Vij’s first opened in Vancouver in 1994. Modern lines, subtle patterns and warm tones define the restaurant interior.

H&H: How do you approach new ideas at Vij’s?

VV: There’s a way to respect the food while still bringing your own twist to it. We strive to bring extra “oomph” to a dish by swapping out an ingredient or two.

H&H: What’s your most unique take on an Indian dish?

VV: Traditionally, chicken korma is simmered in its sauce. In my version, Vij’s Chicken Korma, I grill and cube the chicken after it marinates in yogurt, a ginger-garlic paste and salt, and then it goes into the korma sauce. This way, the juices from the chicken don’t seep into the sauce and it stays creamy.

Recipe: Chicken Korma

Find the recipes for Chicken Schnitzel on page 126 and Watermelon and Paneer Masala on page 73 of the cookbook!

Vikram Vij (right) with cookbook collaborator Jennifer Muttoo.

H&H: What’s next for you?

VV: I just launched packaged samosas and spring rolls, and a wine. Right now, it’s about creating a bigger brand awareness of Vij’s. I want to make sure that people continue to see the passion and love when they come into the restaurant.

Photographer:

Gabriel Cabrera

Source:

Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved

