Appetizers
10 Crowd-pleasing Appetizers Perfect for Sharing
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on May 14, 2026
Just in time for the season, we’re sharing crowd-pleasing appetizers perfect for summer barbecues,
cocktail hour and easy entertaining. Choose from surprisingly simple fried calamari, an olive oil-topped spicy feta dip and extra-special, pull-apart garlic bread. Trust us — your guests won’t be able to stop at just one bite. Scroll down for some of our best sharing appetizers from the H&H archives!
Calamari Fritti
The ultimate sharable recipe, this quick fried calamari from cook Mimi Thorisson is a classic. Don’t forget a squeeze of lemon at the end — the bright citrus note balances the saltiness.
Recipe: Calamari Fritti
Source: Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Crispy Maitake Mushrooms with Lemon Yogurt and Herbs
Restaurateur Janet Zuccarini shares her recipe for baked mushrooms served atop herbaceous, creamy yogurt. Make individual small plates for your guests with a mushroom or two, or serve this dish on a big platter so people can help themselves.
Recipe: Crispy Maitake Mushrooms with Lemon Yogurt and Herbs
Source: Janet Zuccarini
Pane Criminale
This is not your average garlic bread. Scoring a loaf of bread vertically allows the garlic and butter to soak into every corner. The result is a rich, unbeatable bite.
Recipe: Pane Criminale
Source: Excerpted from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. ©2025 Samin Nosrat Photographs by Aya Brackett. Published by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Fried Zucchini and Eggplant Chips
Stack these veggie chips around fresh-made tzatziki and, for even more of a flavour punch, oozing fried cheese. This appetizer by Amy Rosen proves that vegetables can truly be the star of the show.
Recipe: Fried Zucchini and Eggplant Chips
Source: Recipe by Amy Rosen/Photography by Angus McRitchie/Food styling by Ashley Denton/Prop Styling by Sasha Seymour
Rosemary-honey Halloumi Fries
A modern take on a mozzarella stick, these halloumi fries are worth the extra bit of effort. The cheese is meaty, with a crunchy coating drizzled in sweet honey. It’s a fun finger food the whole family can enjoy.
Recipe: Rosemary-honey Halloumi Fries
Source: Recipe from Tahini Baby by Eden Grinshpan with Rachel Holtzman. ©2025 by Eden Grinshpan. Photography by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Roasted Corn Guacamole
Inspired by sweet summer corn that grows in B.C. and with plenty of garnish, this guacamole goes the extra mile on flavour and texture. Rich, creamy avocado pairs beautifully with lot of lime juice, fresh cilantro and serrano chilis.
Recipe: Roasted Corn Guacamole
Source: Joey Restaurants
Crispy Potato Skins with Fried Herb Aioli
Roasted potato skins are an earthy, salty snack, almost like a potato chip. Recipe developer and social media superstar Molly Baz knows how to create unforgettable dishes — and this one is no exception.
Recipe: Crispy Potato Skins with Fried Herb Aioli
Source: Recipe from More is More ©2023 by Molly Baz. Photographs ©2023 by PEDEN + MUNK. Illustrations ©2023 Claire McCracken. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House
Tirokafteri (Spicy Feta Dip)
Add Irene Matys’ feta dip to your charcuterie spread to enjoy with crackers, pita and veggies. Roasted peppers and garlic come together in a blender or food processor with olive oil, feta and yogurt.
Recipe: Tirokafteri (Spicy Feta Dip)
Source: Excerpted from My Cypriot Table by Irene Matys. Copyright © 2025 Irene Matys. Photographs by Irene Matys. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Gunpowder Prawns
Don’t be intimidated by the title — despite using a blend of spices, Vikram Vij’s prawns are not super spicy. Serve these alongside toothpicks so your guests can easily pick up the shrimp, even with a drink in hand.
Recipe: Gunpowder Prawns
Source: Recipe from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved
Spicy Tofu Nuggets and Tahini Ranch
Who doesn’t love a perfectly crisp nugget for dipping? For a plant-forward appetizer packed with protein and spice, try these Spicy Tofu Nuggets from cookbook author Desiree Nielsen. “The tofu is torn instead of cut, creating lots of nooks and crannies for the garlicky hot sauce to cling to,” says Desiree.
Recipe: Spicy Tofu Nuggets and Tahini Ranch
Source: Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen.©2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved