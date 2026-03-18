Lesley Chesterman’s New Cookbook Celebrates Montreal Food

At L’Express, jars of cornichons are always at the table.

The next time you’re in Montreal, take Lesley’s advice and don’t miss a meal at L’Express. A classic since the 1980s, it has a Parisian-style interior with Art Deco lighting and burgundy walls that perfectly complements a refined menu of French bistro staples including beef carpaccio and celery rémoulade. And a visit to world-renowned Schwartz’s or Snowdon Deli is a must. “Jewish cuisine in Montreal is the counterpoint to French cuisine,” says Lesley. “It feels more nostalgic than fine dining.”

Food in Montreal, whether you’re dining out or eating in, is sophisticated, unassuming and deeply comforting all at once, qualities found in every one of Lesley’s recipes in A Montreal Cook. And she says you don’t need to be French Canadian to enjoy a drawn-out dinner party with wine and plenty of homey bites: “Our food has the ability to cross linguistic boundaries.”

Bien Manger!