Condos/Apartments
A Condo Is Renovated With Moody Hues and Vibrant Patterns
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on August 24, 2025
Empty-nesters Amy and Scott Jackson were ready to
downsize their Toronto home, but they weren’t looking for a white box in the sky. After finding a 1,245-square-foot, two-bedroom condo nearby, they hired designer Cindy McKay to tackle the interiors — she had worked on their country house in Prince Edward County, Ont. With a Parisian-style apartment serving as inspiration, their condo is a place to comfortably work from home, and host their kids when they’re in town.
The foyer mural inspired the condo’s palette, including the teal trim. A vintage stained glass transom window was installed above the door to the den.
What attracted you to this space, and how long did the reno take? House & Home:
Amy Jackson: We liked the floor plan and the building has a great location. The renovation only took three months!
Small flush-mount lights keep sight lines clear between the kitchen and living area.
What are the challenges of downsizing? H&H:
Cindy McKay: It can be hard to transition from a home to a condo; you have to edit your things to make the space work. Amy and Scott also wanted both kids to feel at home here. Since it’s a two-bedroom condo, I created a third bedroom by putting a pullout sofa in the den, which we dubbed the snug because it’s so cosy.
Video: Tour a cosy city condo with a serene palette
The marble
tile backsplash has a 3D-like effect around the copper vent hood. During the reno, a wall separating the kitchen cabinets from the laundry closet was removed; a new run of cabinets now conceals the washer and dryer, plus the fridge and pantry.
The dining area has an art gallery effect.
How many people can you host? H&H:
AJ: We can easily accommodate eight at our dining room table.
Designer Cindy McKay.
What’s your favourite feature? H&H:
CM: The entry mural. It’s fabulous; it was the jumping-off point for the overall palette. As you walk in, you realize that a condo can be cool and elevated.
AJ: Yes, I love the crazy peacock mural. It has such a huge impact when people walk in.
In the living area, Cindy swapped out the electric fireplace for a sleek credenza with plenty of storage. The leather chairs are reproductions of the iconic Wassily chair by Marcel Breuer.
Do you ever feel claustrophobic or cramped? H&H:
AJ: Both kids were home at New Year’s and no one was fighting over space. The condo layout feels more like a home because of the way the living and dining areas are arranged.
A new arched opening and feature wallpaper replaced sliding mirrored doors leading to the principal walk-in closet.
How do you keep clutter at bay? H&H:
AJ: Before moving, we went through our house and made a note of everything that would need a home in the condo. For example, the bed frame incorporates a storage drawer, and because we didn’t have room in the bedroom for a laundry hamper, we created a built-in version in the bathroom. The bathroom also has an ironing board that unfolds from a drawer.
In the ensuite, a built-in wall unit (reflected in the mirror) contains a foldout ironing board.
The guest bedroom’s
custom headboard, reeded nightstand and black vase form an elegant combo.
The guest bathroom shower enclosure is elevated by a
graceful arched top and minty porcelain wall tile.
A ready-made vanity tucks perfectly into the alcove.
The aubergine den serves as a home office and doubles as a guest room.
What are the pros and cons of small-space living? H&H:
AJ: On the pro side, everything in the space was designed specifically for us. There’s no garbage day, no rushing to put anything out on the curb, and no driveway or car to shovel out after a snowstorm. As for cons, there’s always a pile of shoes at the front door.
The floor plan, showing the den, foyer, kitchen, ensuite, walk-in closet, principal bedroom, living area, dining area, balcony, bedroom and bathroom.
Photographer: Illustration by Erica Rodrigues
Photographer:
Lauren Miller