The Healthy Home: Conscious Design Finds For Summer And Beyond

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on August 15, 2025

From a trendy electric grill to recycled-plastic rugs, these sustainable design finds are ideal for summer living. Plus, you’ll continue to get use out of these eco-conscious items even into the cooler months. Shop the collection below!

Sweet Seat

Designed 15 years ago by Jean-Marie Massaud, the iconic Seashell Nuo collection from Dedon has been updated with new EcoCycle Fiber derived from sugarcane, a 90 per cent renewable, plant-based alternative to fossil fuel–based products. It offers the same appearance and texture as proven Dedon Fiber along with strength and weather resistance.

Photographer: Courtesy of Dedon
Products: Seashell Grand wing chair in Oasis and Tucson Magnet, pricing upon request. Studio b

Wired Grill

Napoleon’s Rogue EQ electric grill blends cutting-edge technology with a green ethos. Gone are the days when electric grills were small and portable, or for indoor use only. This full-size version connects seamlessly to your home Wi-Fi network, allowing you to control and monitor your grill from anywhere using your smartphone.

Photographer: Courtesy of Napolean
Source: Rogue EQ 365 electric grill, $2,299. Barbecues Galore

Tread Lightly

Crafted from recycled plastic that’s been transformed into straw-like yarn, these lightweight indoor-outdoor rugs from Canadian small business Erbanica are a beautiful, eco-friendly option for any space.

Photographer: Courtesy of Erbanica
Products: Indoor-outdoor rugs, $160 each. Erbanica

Chop Shop

The latest bamboo and melamine tableware collection from Toronto’s Xenia Taler is perfect for patios or poolside. Made by grounding down the scrap waste from chopstick factories that would otherwise be discarded, the tableware is manufactured with minimal water and energy — especially compared to ceramic iterations — and is free of PVC, BPA and phthalates.

Photographer: Courtesy of Xenia Taler
Products: Plates, from $12 each. Xenia Taler. Stripe cup, $36/set of 4. Xenia Taler

Full Tilt

Debuting at the 2025 Salone del Mobile in Milan, the Tilt + Shift collection is by Canadian design studio Stackabl in collaboration with architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. The table and floor lamps combine an infinitely recyclable cork base with a stacked felt disk shade made from remnant merino wool. Stackabl’s goal is to divert 500 tons of textile waste from landfills by 2029.

Photographer: Photography by Patrick Biller/Room design by Superkül
Products: Tilt 11 table lamp, from approx. $414. LightForm
House & Home

