A Modern Heritage Rejuvenation Brings This Townhouse From Dated to Eye-catching

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on June 27, 2025

Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design completed an inside and out renovation on this Oakville, Ont., townhouse, turning it from dated to eye-catching and modern in nine months. Learn how the designer remodelled the home’s exterior, added character to the living room and created a layered sitting room. Plus, learn how much they spent.

A white home with features that resemble a barn such as wooden paneling and mid-tone barn-style doors for the garage and front door, and a metal roof. the home is surrounded by large green trees. modern heritage townhouse

Farmhouse Remodel

Major Moves

  • Installed a new metal roof
  • Covered the upper portion of the house in board-and-batten and painted the exposed brick
  • Replaced all eavestroughs with new white ones and rerouted them
  • Invested in a new custom front door and garage door
  • Installed new lighting
  • Converted a glassed-in covered porch to a fully enclosed mudroom with heated floors

What They Spent

Approximate construction costs (porch structure, new roof, new windows, gutters and downspouts, windows, a new garage door and siding), $64,500.

Biggest Surprise: The updated exterior was so successful that the rest of the townhouse owners on the street were inspired to also paint their exteriors white.

Before: A tudor style home with white walls and dark brown detailing on the second level, faded red brick on the first, and black detailing and decor around it. modern heritage townhouse

The townhouse exterior, before.

A lush green-walled living room with modern rounded furniture and natural materials for an earthy, elegant feel. modern heritage townhouse

Add Character to a Living Room

Major Moves

  • Relocated the TV from above the fireplace to the side wall
  • Added a custom media unit, new furniture pieces and a pendant

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate)

  • Construction (including in-floor heating and sanding down existing beams), $18,000
  • Media console, $9,000
  • Swivel chair, $4,000

Read More: Lynda Reeves explains the design moves that make this living room work

A large, high ceilinged living room with grey couches, grey walls, and a faded Persian rug. modern heritage townhouse

The living room, before.

A living room with deep-green walls, natural wood beams on high ceilings, and furnished with modern rounded furniture, in cool shades of white. modern heritage townhouse

Major Moves

  • Painted the walls, including the baseboards and trim, in a dramatic green
  • Stripped the paint from the ceiling beams and clear-coated the wood.
  • Installed new hardwood floors in a herringbone pattern

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate)

  • Pendant, $2,900
  • Coffee table, $2,800.

Most Transformative Change: Stripping the beams to expose the warmth of the wood. This revealed the aging — they have some holes and there’s still paint in the knots.

modern heritage townhouse

The living room before, reverse view.

A modern sitting room with dusty pink walls and matching throw pillows. Rounded decor such as lamps and vases, contrast with the angular rose gold side table. a plush grey patterned rug is what the light-wood sofa sits upon. modern heritage townhouse

Layered Sitting Room

Major Moves

  • Painted the room in a soft pink
  • Wallpapered the ceiling with the client’s own wallpaper

What They Spent

Key costs (approximate) include:

  • Construction (including door and wallpaper installation), $5,700
  • Daybed with seat and custom back cushions, $2,000
  • Rug, $2,000
  • Custom drapes and hardware, $1,400

Element With The Most Impact: The room colour — it has an earthiness that makes it feel neutral yet it’s different from the more common off-whites.

Related: The best white paint colours — which white is right?

Before: A bland bedroom with grey walls and a double bed with a simple grey striped comforter. modern heritage townhouse

The sitting room was a bedroom before.

Photographer:

Ally Chadwick (Diane's portrait)/Stephani Buchman (sitting room, exterior, living room)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Diane Ernjakovic, One Three Design; Construction by Alair Homes Lorne Park

