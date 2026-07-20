Inside a Bright, Airy Home Full of Surprise Design Elements

Step inside this four-bedroom home on the Niagara Escarpment, designed by architecture and design firm Wilmott & Strickland. A soft green front door sets the tone, while a series of graceful arches guides you from the front of the house to the back. Designer Alison Strickland describes the home as a traditional house made “contemporary and relevant,” with thoughtful details that create memorable moments throughout. “I love creating little surprise moments in architecture, where you can pause and experience the space as you transition from one part of the house to another,” she says. Don’t miss the enclosed three-season room, where bifold doors open completely to the outdoors and a wood-burning fireplace makes it a cosy retreat from spring through fall.