Shea McGee’s Sunny Supper Menu From Her Debut Cookbook

For this table setting, Shea started with a botanical tablecloth, then layered in woven chargers, blue napkins tied with ribbon, silver pieces, etched glassware and fresh florals.

Believe it or not, there was a time when Shea McGee only knew how to make salad and cookies.

Now, with the designer’s debut cookbook and popular online cooking series — both titled Around the Table — developing recipes has become second nature. In the moments between running her design firm, Studio McGee, and lifestyle brand, McGee and Co., Shea hosts friends and family for dinner at her Salt Lake City home. Her passion for both home and food led her on this creative journey to becoming a cookbook author.





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Around the Table: Tables & Traditions for Gathering by Shea McGee. Harper Horizon, 2026, $60.

In the book, Shea shares recipes that are comforting, classic and refined — much like her style. We especially love the Spring Fête chapter, a celebration of the season’s bounty of fresh herbs and produce. The menu we’re featuring here balances flavour, beauty and ease with dishes such as Melt-in-your-mouth Salmon with Asparagus, which is baked on a single sheet pan, crispy Lemony Smashed Potatoes, and delicate Butter Lettuce Salad with avocado and snap peas. Shea’s Basil Garlic Knots are a perfect complement to the meal, and her towering Four-layer Southern Coconut Cake is spectacular. “The meals I love to cook are thoughtful but unfussy, detailed yet comfortable, and inviting by nature,” says Shea.





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Recipe: Basil Garlic Knots





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Recipe: Butter Lettuce Salad





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Recipe: Melt-in-your-mouth Salmon with Asparagus





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Recipe: Lemony Smashed Potatoes





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Recipe: Four-layer Southern Coconut Cake

She sets her table with natural textures, vibrant florals, pastel blues and rich grassy greens. For her, it’s about creating a visual where people feel welcome. “I believe beauty belongs in every part of our lives,” says Shea. “It should be in the homes we design, the meals we serve and the moments we create around the table.”





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For this table setting, Shea started with a botanical tablecloth, then layered in woven chargers, blue napkins tied with ribbon, silver pieces, etched glassware and fresh florals.

Filled with approachable yet refined recipes, Around the Table marks an impressive first release. For your next gathering, get inspired by Shea’s impeccable taste in all things beautiful.