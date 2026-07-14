Kelvin Browne’s Nova Scotia Home Celebrates the Art of Collecting

H&H East Coast Editor Kelvin Browne loves the ocean, sailing and life on the East Coast, so settling down with his husband in Chester, Nova Scotia, was a natural fit. Describing his style as eclectic, the former Director of the Gardiner Museum has a passion for collecting and preserving — a love that’s evident throughout his charming home. “Most of the things in this house have been with us for quite a long time,” he says. Join Kelvin as he takes us inside his East Coast home, where a thoughtful mix of antiques, treasured collections and modern updates creates a warm, character-filled space.