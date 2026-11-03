House & Home’s 2026 December Issue

This issue is bursting with an array of decorating takes for the holidays, to reflect the way you want to celebrate! Embrace the time-honoured classics in designer Cynthia Ferguson’s maximalist Toronto home, awash in lush garlands with a Fraser fir laden with vintage glass ornaments. Or, journey inside a Danish farmhouse in the country to appreciate the unfussy purity that defines Scandinavian design. See a newly renovated Victoria home that lends itself to a big fête with a kitchen that’s perfect when cooking for a crowd. Designer Elaine Cecconi unveils her contemporary oasis (a former chimney factory) where huge windows give panoramic views of snowfall. Emma Reddington presents four stylish colour palettes for dressing your table, ornaments, and gifts. Finally, French cookbook author Manon Lagrève shares her recipes for a hearty festive menu (including a classic praline yule log) that guests won’t forget.

A Victoria, B.C. home lends itself to holiday celebrations, including a kitchen equipped with both a baking pantry and bar pantry

Designer Elaine Cecconi transforms a chimney repair shop into a modern masterpiece

Inside two homes that go from ‘all the trimmings’ to ‘Scandi and spare’ this holiday

Emma Reddington offers up four palettes for every facet of holiday decorating

Recipes for a hearty festive menu from French cookbook author Manon Lagrève