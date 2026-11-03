3 Holiday Treats From Toronto Food Duo, Michelle Lucas Larving & Miranda Keyes

Fill your cookie box this holiday season with amazing recipes from Toronto food stylists and professional cooks Michelle Lucas Larving and Miranda Keyes.

Their new cookbook Cookie Box is dedicated to sweet creations such as crunchy nut brittle, sugar-coated cookies and creamy caramels.





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Hardie Grant North America, 2026, $38.

Check out these three recipes below!

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Holiday Mixed Nut Brittle

“Crackled, crunchy and totally delicious, a blend of almonds, pecans and hazelnuts make this buttery brittle feel ready for the season. To finish it off, cocoa nibs get sprinkled over top for an extra hit of holiday cheer.”





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Toasted Pecan Snowballs

“We’ve amplified the flavours of this beloved cookie by using toasted pecans with a touch of brown sugar for those extra warming notes. And while a single roll in confectioners’ sugar is enough to do the trick, a second roll gives them an even fluffier finish.”





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Butterscotch Caramels

“Chewy, creamy caramels are a holiday favourite, and this version brings a butterscotch twist by using a generous splash of whisky. Paired with vanilla bean and just the right amount of salt, they’ll be the star of every festive occasion.”