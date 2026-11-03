3 Craveable Recipes from Melissa Clark’s Big Book of Dinner

Melissa Clark, one of our favourite authors, has released a new cookbook and it’s all about tackling dinner with ease.

The Big Book of Dinner includes 175 any-night recipes, from soups, pastas and meat dishes for any season.





1/5

Clarkson Potter, 2026, $66.

Keep reading for three craveable recipes from Melissa’s kitchen.

Advertisement





1/5



Crispy Schnitzel Cutlets with Lemon and Capers

“Coating cutlets in crumbs and frying them until crisp is a classic preparation in many parts of the world. For this version, I borrowed from Germany and Austria, where cooks shallow-fry the cutlets while swirling the pan, encouraging the oil to undulate over the meat in waves.” — Melissa Clark





1/5



Baked Mac and Cheese

“Crunchy on top, soft and creamy in the center with a gentle bite from cheddar and Parmesan, it’s exactly what I want in a baked mac and cheese. I love this with Sriracha or other hot sauce dashed on top.” — Melissa Clark





1/5



Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup with Mushrooms and Herbs

“Dumpling soups (made with frozen dumplings) are as easy as noodle soups but, to me, more satisfying and very fun to eat. This one has a pleasingly sour tang from the vinegar, along with pillows of tofu and loads of silky greens.” — Melissa Clark