Chicken With Honey & Lemon Recipe
In this healthy chicken recipe — courtesy of the LCBO — herbes de Provence can be replaced with two tablespoons of very finely chopped mix of herbs such as thyme, basil, summer savoury, oregano, lavender flowers and rosemary. Pair this chicken dish with a fresh and delicious French wine such as Louis Jadot Mâcon Villages Chardonnay.
2 large chickens, cut into quarters or 4 bone-in breasts and 8 bone-in thighs
2/3 cup liquid honey
1 tbsp fine lemon zest
1 tbsp dried herbes de Provence
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 lemons, each cut into 8 wedges
Step 1: Adjust rack above oven centre; preheat oven to 450°F. Foil line a broiler pan bottom or baking sheet with sides.
Step 2: Trim off and discard chicken skin. Lay chicken, boneside down, with breasts in pan corners and leg quarters or thighs in centre.
Step 3: Stir honey with zest; set aside 2 tbsp for end of roasting. Heat another 2 tbsp of honey for 10-15 seconds in microwave to liquefy. Brush all over chicken tops; sprinkle with herbs. Liberally season with pinches of salt and grindings of black pepper.
Step 4: Bake chicken 15 minutes; baste with half of remaining honey mixture. Continue baking for another 15 minutes. Baste again with remaining half of honey mixture. Continue baking another 5 minutes or until richly browned, and breasts are cooked to nearly 170°F on an instant-read thermometer.
Step 5: Remove chicken from juices into a baking tray. Using a clean brush (to avoid cross-contamination), slather chicken with reserved honey mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.
Step 6: Strain pan juices into a measuring cup; skim off and discard fat. Stir in about 1 tsp of lemon juice. Serve juices with chicken or cover and refrigerate if serving later. (Warm cold juices before serving.)
Step 7: Serve warm or cold chicken with juices and lemon wedges.
