Chicken With Honey & Lemon Recipe

2 large chickens, cut into quarters or 4 bone-in breasts and 8 bone-in thighs 2/3 cup liquid honey 1 tbsp fine lemon zest 1 tbsp dried herbes de Provence Salt and freshly ground black pepper 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley 2 lemons, each cut into 8 wedges

Directions

Step 1: Adjust rack above oven centre; preheat oven to 450°F. Foil line a broiler pan bottom or baking sheet with sides.

Step 2: Trim off and discard chicken skin. Lay chicken, boneside down, with breasts in pan corners and leg quarters or thighs in centre.

Step 3: Stir honey with zest; set aside 2 tbsp for end of roasting. Heat another 2 tbsp of honey for 10-15 seconds in microwave to liquefy. Brush all over chicken tops; sprinkle with herbs. Liberally season with pinches of salt and grindings of black pepper.

Step 4: Bake chicken 15 minutes; baste with half of remaining honey mixture. Continue baking for another 15 minutes. Baste again with remaining half of honey mixture. Continue baking another 5 minutes or until richly browned, and breasts are cooked to nearly 170°F on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 5: Remove chicken from juices into a baking tray. Using a clean brush (to avoid cross-contamination), slather chicken with reserved honey mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.

Step 6: Strain pan juices into a measuring cup; skim off and discard fat. Stir in about 1 tsp of lemon juice. Serve juices with chicken or cover and refrigerate if serving later. (Warm cold juices before serving.)

Step 7: Serve warm or cold chicken with juices and lemon wedges.