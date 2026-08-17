Inside George Yabu And Glenn Pushelberg’s Stunning Modern Retreat In Amagansett

George and Glenn worked with architect Frederick Stelle of Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects on the design. “The three of us collaborated incredibly well,” says Glenn. “Since then, we’ve recommended Frederick to friends looking to build nearby, most recently Hugh Jackman.”

Depending on the season, you can see whales heading north or south on the Atlantic.

“The terrace at sunset is the best part of the house,” says George. “There’s something about that time of day — the light, the openness. You notice the landscape, the air, and you simply become present. It’s grounding but also emotional in a way you don’t quite expect.”

The bunk room on the ground level sleeps six. George and Glenn wanted to evoke the playful vibe of a summer camp.

All of the guest bedrooms, except for the bunk room, have their own ensuite, providing more privacy for visitors.

George and Glenn love to entertain and often have parties in the open-concept space. A glass partition delineates the kitchen zone from the living–dining area and preserves the ocean view.

The second-storey living area is enclosed by German-made sliding glass panels. The exterior custom framed wood slats are a sustainability feature: shading the glass prevents rooms from getting too hot and doesn’t interfere with the view.

The home’s art, including the large painting in the living area, has subtle coastal style. The Sirocco safari chair (far right) is by Swedish designer Arne Norell and the coffee table was made from a jasmine tree.

The upper living area is cantilevered over the patio, providing shade and shelter from the elements.

George and Glenn worked with landscape architect Chris LaGuardia on a simple, elegant approach to the grounds, keeping things natural yet accessible with walking paths.

Amagansett on Long Island, N.Y., is a rugged and relaxed hamlet in East Hampton — a place where tall grasses sway in the breeze next to wide expanses of dune-dotted beach.

Amagansett is also where renowned Canadian interior designers George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg love to while away summer days at their 2,700-square-foot, four-bedroom beach house, taking in golden sunsets from their terrace. For the couple, it’s a vacation spot that almost never was, discovered only by chance. “We were on a flight from Heathrow to New York, going through The Sunday Times,” says Glenn. “We started looking at properties just to pass the time. This one stood out. It was right on the Atlantic, between two large dunes that sheltered it from summer storms.”

George and Glenn have bustling offices in Toronto and Manhattan — and the NYC office is just a two-hour drive from Amagansett. They also travel constantly, overseeing their retail, residential and hospitality projects in Tokyo, Berlin, Athens, and elsewhere around the globe. Suddenly, newspaper open, they began daydreaming about a getaway from the daily grind, a place to reset. “A sense of freedom, that barefoot way of living, is what drew us in,” says George. “Quiet and seclusion are very important to us.”





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Interior designers Glenn Pushelberg (left) and George Yabu.

They bought the property in 2006. There was an existing house on the lot, but it didn’t take full advantage of the panoramic ocean views. The process of acquiring permits tear down and rebuild was slow, but the designers didn’t mind. “We had the luxury of time,” says Glenn. “It took five years before the beach house was complete, which gave us the opportunity to make decisions more deliberately.”





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George and Glenn worked with landscape architect Chris LaGuardia on a simple, elegant approach to the grounds, keeping things natural yet accessible with walking paths.



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The upper living area is cantilevered over the patio, providing shade and shelter from the elements.

In the interim, they visited often. “Spending time walking the site allowed us to truly understand the land — the topography, the vegetation, the shifting sand dunes,” says George. “The experience informed every decision, from how we positioned the openings to how we brought in light and air.”





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The home’s art, including the large painting in the living area, has subtle coastal style. The Sirocco safari chair (far right) is by Swedish designer Arne Norell and the coffee table was made from a jasmine tree.



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The second-storey living area is enclosed by German-made sliding glass panels. The exterior custom framed wood slats are a sustainability feature: shading the glass prevents rooms from getting too hot and doesn’t interfere with the view.

The resulting beach house, designed in collaboration with local architect Frederick Stelle, is laid out over two levels. To sit lightly on the land and frame the most expansive views, the main living areas are contained in a cantilevered, glass-walled box on the upper level, which features glass and wood slat panels that slide open on two walls to allow the breeze to flow through — the ultimate in natural ventilation.





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Modern minimalist style defines the kitchen; the cabinets were custom made by a local millworker.



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The powder room features a wood vanity and rustic vessel sink. The mirror is from Brazil.

The upper volume seemingly floats over a breezy, semi-sheltered patio and the main-level guest quarters. “The two guest bedrooms and six-person bunk room are downstairs,” says Glenn. “We have people over all the time, so the main level takes on a life of its own. It allows everyone to be together while still maintaining a bit of personal space.”

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George and Glenn love to entertain and often have parties in the open-concept space. A glass partition delineates the kitchen zone from the living–dining area and preserves the ocean view.





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Surrounded by grey chairs, the dining table seats eight comfortably for dinner parties.

Upstairs is where the couple spends most of their time. The beach setting and interior design are deeply connected, especially when the glass and wood slat panels are open to the ocean breeze, blurring the lines between the indoors and the landscape. “The kitchen, dining and living areas are open, with a terrace just off the main space,” says Glenn. “The principal suite is also on this level, so everything we need for daily life happens on one floor.”





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The principal bedroom is on the second floor. Uncomplicated and virtually unadorned, it’s a peaceful retreat.



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All of the guest bedrooms, except for the bunk room, have their own ensuite, providing more privacy for visitors.





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The bunk room on the ground level sleeps six. George and Glenn wanted to evoke the playful vibe of a summer camp.

For the designers, what matters most is that it feels easy. “There’s an informality to the house that we really value; we don’t have to explain how it works,” says George. “Guests just find their way, and that’s when you know the space is truly working.” That sense of ease is reflected in the interiors. In the living room, facing a panorama of the Atlantic Ocean, a plush sectional is surrounded by low-slung lounge chairs. The bedrooms are spare yet comfortable with minimal decorative accents. “It’s all casual,” says George. “And the way it’s arranged tells you it’s OK to relax. Our guests put their feet up and move things around — that’s exactly how it should be.”





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The modern, clean-lined principal ensuite.





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Colourful rugs, floor pillows and rustic tables create a casual hangout zone on the patio.



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“The terrace at sunset is the best part of the house,” says George. “There’s something about that time of day — the light, the openness. You notice the landscape, the air, and you simply become present. It’s grounding but also emotional in a way you don’t quite expect.”

For the interiors, the look is clean-lined, modern and unfussy. “Nothing’s precious,” says George. “We wanted a feeling of getting lost, almost like being on a deserted sandy island, disconnected from day-to-day life. A remote, castaway quality — very calm.” The overall aesthetic is one of organic simplicity and serenity.

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Depending on the season, you can see whales heading north or south on the Atlantic.



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Glenn also loves the place as a retreat from their busy lives. “We return as often as we can,” he says. “We try to spend as much time here as possible over the summer because it gives us something we don’t get in Toronto or New York — that sense of quiet and distance is vital for a few months each year. For us, it’s not just about escaping, it’s about resetting.”





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George and Glenn worked with architect Frederick Stelle of Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects on the design. “The three of us collaborated incredibly well,” says Glenn. “Since then, we’ve recommended Frederick to friends looking to build nearby, most recently Hugh Jackman.”

Open from May to October, the beach house is their haven, a place for informal entertaining and getting inspired. They’ve welcomed smaller groups but have also hosted 80-person lobster dinners on the beach. Hugh Jackman has come for a casual picnic-style gathering, and other visitors have included Bonnie Brooks and Tommy Smythe. “Keeping in mind that George and Glenn are responsible for the look and feel of the most important global hospitality brands, their vacation home is, of course, just as considered,” says Tommy. “The way the house is situated, you feel like you’re sitting on the beach — the only difference is that you’re actually sitting on gorgeous, comfortable furniture with a drink in your hand, music is playing and George’s incredible food is at your fingertips.”