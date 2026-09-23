How Designer Natalie Chong Dreamed Up Her Own Family Home — And Made It Kid-Proof

“It’s every designer’s dream to build your home from scratch, and that’s what we did,” says Natalie Chong. The designer and mother of two young children wanted to create a beautiful, kid-friendly home without sacrificing her love of design. See how Natalie reimagined this 100-year-old home, introducing contemporary finishes while preserving its classic centre-hall plan. Stone takes centre stage throughout, from the show-stopping marble kitchen to the limestone sink in the powder room, while oversized windows and skylights bring in natural light and architectural character. Performance fabrics, a clever child’s gate and a living room that can shift from play space to entertaining make this an ideal family home.