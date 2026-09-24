4 Questions To Ask Before Buying New Appliances

Choosing a new appliance is about more than a checklist of features. The right one should have the features you need, fit seamlessly into your home and, of course, make life a little easier.

So what should you look for? From smarter technology to thoughtful design, Scott Brown, Head of Division, Home Appliances at Samsung Canada, shares four things to think about before you make the investment.

1. Does It Make Life Easier?





1/7



From laundry to meals to the dishwasher, running a home means juggling a lot of small tasks. It’s remembering to move the laundry, figuring out what’s for dinner, checking whether the dishwasher has finished or realizing you’re out of milk just when you need it.

This is where technology can make a difference, Scott says. “These are the little things that add up. When your home can anticipate some of those needs and take care of them for you, it gives you back time and mental space.”

AI can help take some decisions off your plate. In the laundry room, it can help determine the right settings for a load. In the kitchen, it can support your grocery list and meal planning.

“The value isn’t in adding another feature to learn,” says Scott. “It’s in removing some of those small decisions we make every day.”

Advertisement

2. Does It Belong In My Home?





1/7



Appliances used to be strictly utilitarian. Today, they’re a big consideration in the overall room plan.

That means looking at pairing the right appliance finish and size within the room layout, and thinking about how it will work in the overall design of the space.

Kitchens may be the ultimate home investment but laundry rooms are having their own design moment. Once an afterthought, these hardworking spaces are becoming considered rooms that bring style – and a little more joy to everyday chores. “Consumers want appliances that feel intentional within those spaces,” says Scott.

3. Can It Work With The Way I Live?





1/7



The way we use our homes has changed. A kitchen can be a place to cook, work, entertain and gather. The laundry room might double as storage or a mudroom.

“Our homes have become much more dynamic,” says Scott. “They’re places where we cook, work, entertain, relax and spend time with family.”

That’s one reason more homeowners are turning to connected appliances. With Samsung SmartThings, compatible appliances can be managed from your phone — from preheating the oven while you’re on your way home to getting an alert when the dishwasher or laundry is done.

Advertisement





1/7





For us, the connected home isn’t about having technology everywhere. It’s about giving Canadians more visibility and control when they want it, while allowing the technology to stay in the background when they don’t. — Scott Brown, Head of Division, Home Appliances at Samsung Canada

4. Will It Keep Up?





1/7



When you’re choosing an appliance for the long run, you want to know it won’t become outdated the moment something new comes along. So, what does the modern homeowner expect from an appliance today that they might not have a few years ago?

“I think the bar is simply much higher,” says Scott. “Reliability and performance are still the foundation, but homeowners are also looking for appliances that can work smarter, integrate with the way they live and continue to evolve.”

That’s where connected technology and software updates come in. They can add new capabilities over time, helping appliances adapt as your needs change.

“That’s an exciting shift because it challenges us to think about the entire ownership experience,” says Scott. “It’s not just about what an appliance can do on day one, but how it can continue to deliver value as part of your home.”

Explore Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances and the SmartThings connected home ecosystem.