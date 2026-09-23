How To Bring BEHR’s 2027 Colour of the Year Into Your Home

The BEHR® 2027 Colour of the Year is a restorative, nature-inspired hue that goes beyond the trends.

With green rooms showing no signs of slowing down, Grounded T27-01 offers an earthier take on the enduring paint colour. Rooted in renewal, the soft, mossy olive colour has warm brown undertones, bringing a cocooning quality to interiors while lending a sleek, sophisticated look to exterior facades.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, BEHR’s 2027 Colour of the Year marks a decade of standout shades.



I love recommending Grounded to clients because we’re always searching for that perfect green tone. This is the perfect muted green. — Mia Parres, Principal Designer and Creative Director, Mia Parres Design

Scroll down to see how Grounded shifts from room to room, whether enveloping a home office in a rich, monochromatic palette or bringing a subtle wash of colour to a bedroom.





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The organic shade wraps a sun-filled room surrounded by nature, blurring the line between indoors and out.

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White walls are a classic, but for those wanting to bring more depth to a space without committing to bold colour or pattern, Grounded offers a softer alternative. Its earthy olive tone gives this living room a relaxed, neutral feel.





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Grounded is sold exclusively at Home Depot Canada in a variety of sheens, making it a versatile choice for DIYers and design lovers alike. For a luxe and layered look, try a monochromatic approach.



Creating an elevated living room is really about layering in rich, thoughtful details—from surface-applied moulding on the walls to a patterned rug underfoot. I love colour-drenching the walls and mouldings in the same warm, enveloping shade; it gives the room a sophisticated feel while still keeping it wonderfully rooted in comfort. — Emma Reddington, Deputy Editor





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Grounded is also part of BEHR’s 2027 Colour Trends Palette, with complementary shades designed to work alongside it. In this bedroom, Grounded on the walls pairs with Hayloft in the alcove. Together, the earthy shades create a calming atmosphere from morning to night — a fitting reminder of why Grounded was chosen as BEHR’s 2027 Colour of the Year.

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This bathroom layers three shades of green from BEHR’s Colour Trends palette: Environmental on the walls, Hidden Gem on the ceiling and Grounded on the vanity.



Sometimes the smallest design moves can have the biggest impact. A weekend project like painting a bathroom vanity can completely shift the feeling of the space, especially when you use paint to create a subtle colour-blocked effect. A palette of layered greens echoes the tonal variations we find in nature and brings an instant sense of depth and character to the room. — Emma Reddington, Deputy Editor





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Can colour be a neutral? Grounded proves it can. This earthy hue brings subtle depth and warmth to kitchen cabinets.

Watch designer Mia Parres share her take on Grounded and why this muted green works so beautifully at home:

Learn more about the BEHR 2027 Colour of the Year and 2027 Colour Trends Palette.