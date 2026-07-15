Eco-friendly Furniture And Design Finds For Outdoor Living

Backyard in need of a glow up? Check out these eco-friendly finds, from a cool ice bucket to recycled solar light.





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Chill Out

The Asti ice bucket has been reissued by Heller in 100% recycled plastic. Designed in 1972 by Sergio Asti, it’s great for chilling a bottle of wine or sparkling water, or as a storage container or statement vase.

Courtesy of Heller

In White. $69. The Modern Shop





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Table Talk

Ethnicraft’s Trestle outdoor dining table is made from weather-resistant materials including hand-finished concrete and solid reclaimed teak. This table is built to last: the oblong concrete top protects against spills and everyday outdoor use, and the teak base will age gracefully over time. A perfect table for hosting alfresco gatherings for years to come!

Courtesy of Ethnicraft

By Paul Delaisse. $6,689. Through Arcadia Modern Home and Hopson Grace





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Ground Cover

Bold florals bloom across the Perennial Rose rug, a collaboration between Rifle Paper Co. and Loloi. Power-loomed with polypropylene and polyester, and made without harmful substances, it’s durable enough for high-traffic outdoor spaces including patios and terraces, or indoors for mudrooms, hallways and playrooms.

Courtesy of Loloi

From $130. Tuck Studio





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Luxe Lounger

Put your feet up on Gloster’s Bay lounger, sustainable seating conceived by Danish designer Henrik Pedersen. The cushions are made from recyclable, perforated Batyline fabric, and the angular frame is built with premium golden-brown teak.

Courtesy of Gloster

$9,279 each. Must Société





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On The Wall

Place Newgarden’s Wally Solar Outdoor Portable wall light along walkways, near the pool or in any sunny spot outside. The solar-powered light automatically illuminates as daylight fades. Even better, it’s crafted with plastic waste collected from the ocean.

Courtesy of LightForm

10 3/5″-diam. light, $69; 15 1/3″-diam. light, $119. LightForm