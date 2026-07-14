Skip to Main Content
Canada's Magazine of Home & Style
Advertisement
Shopping 1 Min Read

Elevate Your Outdoor Space With These Side Tables

By Chelsea Dolan On

Outdoor side tables can double as sculpture. From modern silhouettes to bold colours, here are 11 stylish side tables to elevate your outdoor space.

CHARLIE

A moody blue ceramic table that’s streamlined and sculptural.

  1. In Matte Navy by Renwil. 16″ h. x 14″ diam.
    $523
    |

    Union Lighting Montreal

FARREN

A glazed finish gives this concrete table a ceramic look while the shape and palette have mid-century modern style.

  1. In Brown by Moe’s Home Collection. 18″ h. x 20″ sq.
    $1,099
    |

    Ah-Bohd Home Store

SMALL TALK

Handcast from glass fibre–reinforced concrete, this monolithic piece from Blu Dot is softened with curved edges.

  1. In Olive. 17″ h. x 16″ w. x 14″ d.
    $720
    |

    Design House Vancouver

LOLLY

This side table makes a subtle statement with its minimalist style and lightweight construction in powder-coated aluminum.

  1. In Beige by Jardin de Ville. 19½” h. x 17″ w. x 12″ d.
    $399
    |

    Must Société

THE FELIX

Classic meets coastal chic in this resin wicker piece designed by Jake Arnold.

  1. 19¼” h. x 24″ diam.
    $799
    |

    Crate & Barrel

EMENS

In concrete and steel, a table with a cool industrial outlook.

  1. In Aged Smoke Concrete by Four Hands. 20″ h. x 18″ diam.
    $699
    |

    Tuck Studio

CIRCULA

The sleek silhouette in powder-coated aluminum is undeniably modern.

  1. In Ochre by Blu Dot. 21″ h. x 17″ diam.
    $1,055
    |

    Design House Vancouver

BIT

Add a pop of colour with this speckled option made of recycled household and industrial plastic.

  1. In Stack Red by Simon Legald for Normann Copenhagen. 16½” h. x 14″ diam.
    $476
    |

    The Modern Shop

DAWSON

The powder-coated aluminum structure and curved silhouette give this table a futuristic feel.

  1. In Ecru. 18″ h. x 20″ diam.
    $695
    |

    ARD Outdoor

TONGA

Take Scandi style outdoors with this acacia table.

  1. In Natural. 19½” h. x 19½” diam.
    $149
    |

    Urban Barn

OSHAN

Butterfly joints artfully connect acacia pillars for a rustic, down-to-earth look.

  1. In Stained Toasted Brown by Four Hands. 20″ h. x 17″ sq.
    $1,239
    |

    Arcadia Modern Home
Written By

Chelsea Dolan

View All Articles
Tagged