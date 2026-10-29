4 Easy Ways to Freshen Up Your Home This Season

It’s easy to overlook the dust collecting along the baseboards or the crumbs hiding beneath the stove. And when was the last time you gave the garage a good sweep?

Now is a good time to catch up on some key cleaning jobs that tend to get put off. A bit of attention in a few neglected spots can make the whole house feel fresher.

Here’s where to begin:

1. Take the floor for a spin





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After months of bare feet, open doors and plenty of coming and going, your floors could probably use a little attention.

The new Libman Wonder® Spin Mop System makes mopping easier. Microfibre strips help hold dirt, while the flexible mophead stays in contact with the floor, reaching under furniture, appliances and bathroom vanities.

A feature worth appreciating: the handle-based wringer removes excess water without having to handle a dripping mop. The machine-washable mophead can also be reused up to 100 times.

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2. Bring out the big guns





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Sometimes floors need a little more muscle. Muddy paw prints, kitchen spills and high-traffic areas can call for the Libman Tornado Twist Mop. With a large, heavy-duty mophead that covers more ground and an absorbent polyester and yarn construction made for bigger jobs, its built-in Grip N’ Click wringer lets you click the handle into place and twist to wring out dirty water.

When the mophead is dirty, toss it in the washing machine or replace it when needed.

3. Make a clean sweep





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From the front hall to the kitchen, things can go from tidy to, ‘What happened here?’, very fast.

The trick is to make the little cleanups easy. Keep a broom and dustpan within reach for a quick sweep of crumbs before they get tracked through the house. The Libman Precision Angle® Broom with Dustpan has five-inch bristles made from recycled plastic bottles, precisely cut to remove more than 99% of dust, dirt and hair in one sweep. The angled shape also makes it easy to get under cupboards and along edges where dirt likes to hang out.

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4. Take it outside





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Leaves piling up on the pathway and dirt collecting in the garage. Before the cold weather sets in, give outdoor spaces a good sweep.

The Libman XL Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom with Dustpan has an extra-wide head that makes quick work of larger areas, with 6.5-inch bristles designed to collect dust and dirt. It works indoors or out, so it’s just as handy for sweeping the garage as it is for tidying up around the back door.