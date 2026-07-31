5 Unexpected Places We’re Seeing Wallpaper

Wallpaper has long been a favourite for powder rooms, bedrooms and feature walls, but designers are finding creative—and sometimes unexpected—ways to use it throughout the home.

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Closet Niches

This coat closet was transformed into a cozy reading nook by removing the door and hinges, adding a custom bench and then wrapping the space in an oversized botanical wallpaper.

Photographer: Nate Sheets

Designer: Kobel + Co





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Closet Doors

For this children’s bedroom, designer Elyssa Maldoff added charming wallpaper featuring birds and foliage to the bespoke wardrobe.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Elyssa Maldoff





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Kitchen Islands

To upgrade a white kitchen, this designer added botanical peel and stick wallpaper to create an unexpected layer of personality, and instantly change the feel of the room.

Photographer: Tracey Ayton

Designer: Quintessential Living





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Interior Doors

In this pied-à-terre, designer Garrow Kedigian enveloped the foyer in beautiful chinoiserie wallpaper that cleverly conceals the jib door to the kitchen. “I love how the black mouldings and baseboards set off the wallpaper,” says Garrow. “I hate white trim! To me, it feels like you forgot to paint it.”

Photographer: Trevor Parker

Designer: Garrow Kedigian





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Fireplace Walls

The library or “monkey room” is in this Rosedale home by Colette van den Thillart features a whimsical wallpaper on the fireplace wall, an unexpected moment for bold pattern. For a cocooning effect, the glazed ceiling mimics gold tea paper.