Why Micro Makeovers Are Taking Over
The most inviting homes rarely come together all at once.
Instead, they evolve slowly, layer by layer as each room is refined over time. That’s the idea behind the micro-makeover: a series of small, intentional updates that transform a space without requiring a full-scale renovation. Rather than waiting until you have the big budget, the contractor and months to spare, a micro makeover lets you focus on one project at a time. It could be wallpapering an alcove, swapping in a new light fixture, styling a bar cart or creating a reading nook in a favourite sunny spot. Each update helps define your style and creates a home that feels more personal with every addition. Read on for some inspiring micro-makeover ideas that deliver maximum impact, one small project at a time.
Hallways and other transitional spaces are ideal for a simple refresh. Create a vignette by reworking pieces you already own: a dining chair with fresh paint and new upholstery or a table lamp with an updated shade can feel brand new. Finish the space with books, art and meaningful objects to add warmth and character.
- Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
- Designer: Vanessa Francis
A bedroom micro makeover can be as simple as updating your bedding. Layer mix-and-match sheets, quilts and throws for a relaxed, collected look, then use the 60-30-10 colour rule to create a balanced palette. Start with a dominant colour—such as the sage green shown here—for 60% of the scheme, add a secondary shade like yellow for 30%, and finish with an accent colour, such as a muddy brown tone, for the remaining 10% to bring contrast and depth.
- Photographer: Astrid Templier
- Designer: Elizabeth McFarlane
The secret to a successful micro makeover is keeping the project small. Focus on one self-contained space, such as a mudroom or entryway, so the update stays manageable. Then make a few high-impact changes: a fresh coat of paint, statement wallpaper or new lighting can completely transform the room while adding personality.
- Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
- Designer: Gillian Gillies
A kitchen banquette is an instant invitation to linger. Give the space a simple refresh with a fresh coat of paint, a new upholstered bench cushion and patterned throw pillows. Plate walls are having a moment so consider adding an eclectic selection of objects to one wall.
- Photographer: Justin Van Leeuwen
- Designer: Sonya Kinkade
Have an awkward space you’re not sure how to use? Turn it into a purposeful zone that works for your lifestyle. A small credenza or bureau can add valuable storage, while wall mouldings help define the space and make it feel intentional. A painted ceiling is another simple update that adds depth and helps ground the room.
- Photographer: Alex Lukey
- Designer: Denise Roy
Transforming an underutilized corner into a high-functioning home office is all about thoughtful curation. Pair a generous table (it doesn’t even have to be a desk) with a comfortable chair and an adjustable lamp for focused light. For maximum inspiration, position your setup near a sun-drenched window, after all, a workspace should be a spot where you actually want to linger.
- Photographer: Sylvie Li
- Designer: Laurence Pons Lavigne and Mélanie Cherrier
Sometimes a micro makeover is simply about adding a few pieces of furniture that make your home work better for you. A small bistro table and chairs tucked against a wall can create a new spot for morning coffee, while thoughtful details, like black sconces and decorative accents, can reinforce the mood and style of the space.
- Designer: Nancy Lemay
- Photographer: Brooke Stephenson
A home bar may not be part of an original design scheme, but it’s often these unexpected details that give a home its character. Look to vintage stores for a one-of-a-kind piece, then layer in artwork and a distinctive pendant light to create a space that feels collected and personal.
- Photographer: André Rider
- Designer: Camille Daher
Wish you had a dedicated spot to curl up with a good book? Give a bedroom a dual purpose by creating a cozy reading nook that can be enjoyed at any moment in the day. A comfortable chair, a small side table and a directional floor lamp add warmth and make the space feel inviting.
- Photographer: Donna Griffith
- Designer: Barbara Purdy
The wall at the end of a long hallway is an excellent opportunity to create a memorable focal point. Anchor the space with a piece of furniture, then finish off the vignette with artwork, cherished books and collected objects. Take the update further with a vibrant wallpaper, a newly upholstered seat cushion, and consider architectural details — like the added beams in this room — to give the space even more impact.
- Photographer: Donna Griffith
- Designer: Cynthia Ferguson