Escape to Karine Vanasse’s Chic Farmhouse in the Woods

Quebec actor Karine Vanasse welcomes us inside her Eastern Townships retreat, designed with H&H A-Listers Maxime Vandal and Richard Ouellette of Les Ensembliers. Featured on Karine’s series Karine et la maison jaune, the beautifully restored property includes a charming farmhouse, with cedar raised terraces and walkways connecting to the converted barn, overlooking tranquil views of the pond.

Step inside the converted barn, which Karine calls her “outdoor living room,” where a fireplace and oversized doors blur the line between indoors and out. In the main house, she shares some of her favourite design moments, from a striped yellow foyer to a kitchen banquette upholstered in Beata Heuman fabric and a coffee bar tucked behind an antique window.

Tour Karine’s soulful home, the cover house of our September 2026 issue, and see all the design details in the magazine on newsstands August 3 and available for download August 8.