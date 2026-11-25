Surrounded by beautiful objects all year round, I love nothing more than finding art-inspired gifts for my friends and family.

From something handmade to artist-designed, the holidays are a perfect time to add a little art into everyone’s lives! For more art-inspired gift ideas, pick up our December Holiday Decorating Issue — on newsstands now!





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Artsy Wine

Wines with artful labels make lovely gifts. This collection of bottles from family-run Rosewood Winery & Meadery in Lincoln, Ont., features contemporary artwork and includes 150g of honey and a corkscrew — great for the design-conscious

oenophile on your list.

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The Vineyard collection

$150

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Rosewood Winery & Meadery







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Sculptural Menorah

Artist Hannah Polskin renders the menorah in the same style that defines her painted canvases but cast in sculpture — a gift like this is both practical during the holiday season and a piece of art that can be displayed all year.

Sculptural menorah

Approx. $2,132

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The Jewish Museum







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Embroidered Napkins

Misette is a treasure trove of hosting gifts like these pretty embroidered napkins.

Colour-blocked Embroidered Linen napkins in Dark Green

$231/set of 4

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Misette







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Artful Gift Wrap

Beautiful wrapping paper elevates a present into something far more impactful. This vibrant paper from nonprofit organization RxArt depicts birds perched on trees against a fuchsia background and is designed by painter Ann Craven. Proceeds from sales go toward supporting health-care spaces and patients.

Ann Craven wrapping paper

Approx. $21/2 sheets

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RxArt







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Bright Tableware

Dessert lovers will fall for these hand-built ice cream bowls. in contrasting colourful glazes by Wendy Nichol.

Medium Pink & Green Ice Cream bowl

$40 (small bowl and spoon sold separately)

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Gardiner Shop







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Retro Calendar

Here’s a fun gift idea: the wall-mounted Ring-A-Date Perpetual calendar, designed in 1970 by Giorgio Della Beffa and famously exhibited at MoMA, adds a touch of ’70s cool to the recipient’s daily routine.

Ring-A-Date Perpetual calendar in Green by Euroway

$220

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Vancouver Special







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Photography Anthony Zhou, courtesy of Vessels + Sticks

One-of-a-Kind Ceramics

Vessels + Sticks is a Toronto gallery that showcases functional and decorative ceramics. Choose from a range of artist-made pieces including vessels, sculptures, lighting and furniture.

Fade In artwork by Tamar Huberman

$425

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Vessels + Sticks

Foraged and Formed vessel in Medium Green Gloss by Christopher Wright

$700

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Vessels + Sticks







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The Gift of Art

9th Editions is an impeccably curated online art gallery with a fantastic range of unique and original paintings, editioned photography and sculptural objects. Get a loved one a gift card in denominations from $150 to $750 and they can choose a meaningful piece that’s a perfect fit for their personal taste and style.

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