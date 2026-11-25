Thoughtful and Creative Presents for the Art Lovers in Your Life
Surrounded by beautiful objects all year round, I love nothing more than finding art-inspired gifts for my friends and family.
From something handmade to artist-designed, the holidays are a perfect time to add a little art into everyone’s lives! For more art-inspired gift ideas, pick up our December Holiday Decorating Issue — on newsstands now!
Artsy Wine
Wines with artful labels make lovely gifts. This collection of bottles from family-run Rosewood Winery & Meadery in Lincoln, Ont., features contemporary artwork and includes 150g of honey and a corkscrew — great for the design-conscious
oenophile on your list.
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The Vineyard collection
$150
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Rosewood Winery & Meadery
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Sculptural Menorah
Artist Hannah Polskin renders the menorah in the same style that defines her painted canvases but cast in sculpture — a gift like this is both practical during the holiday season and a piece of art that can be displayed all year.
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Sculptural menorah
Approx. $2,132
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The Jewish Museum
Embroidered Napkins
Misette is a treasure trove of hosting gifts like these pretty embroidered napkins.
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Colour-blocked Embroidered Linen napkins in Dark Green
$231/set of 4
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Misette
Artful Gift Wrap
Beautiful wrapping paper elevates a present into something far more impactful. This vibrant paper from nonprofit organization RxArt depicts birds perched on trees against a fuchsia background and is designed by painter Ann Craven. Proceeds from sales go toward supporting health-care spaces and patients.
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Ann Craven wrapping paper
Approx. $21/2 sheets
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RxArt
Bright Tableware
Dessert lovers will fall for these hand-built ice cream bowls. in contrasting colourful glazes by Wendy Nichol.
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Medium Pink & Green Ice Cream bowl
$40 (small bowl and spoon sold separately)
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Gardiner Shop
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Retro Calendar
Here’s a fun gift idea: the wall-mounted Ring-A-Date Perpetual calendar, designed in 1970 by Giorgio Della Beffa and famously exhibited at MoMA, adds a touch of ’70s cool to the recipient’s daily routine.
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Ring-A-Date Perpetual calendar in Green by Euroway
$220
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Vancouver Special
- Photography Anthony Zhou, courtesy of Vessels + Sticks
One-of-a-Kind Ceramics
Vessels + Sticks is a Toronto gallery that showcases functional and decorative ceramics. Choose from a range of artist-made pieces including vessels, sculptures, lighting and furniture.
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Fade In artwork by Tamar Huberman
$425
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Vessels + Sticks
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Foraged and Formed vessel in Medium Green Gloss by Christopher Wright
$700
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Vessels + Sticks
The Gift of Art
9th Editions is an impeccably curated online art gallery with a fantastic range of unique and original paintings, editioned photography and sculptural objects. Get a loved one a gift card in denominations from $150 to $750 and they can choose a meaningful piece that’s a perfect fit for their personal taste and style.
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Gift cards
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9th Editions