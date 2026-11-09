H&H’s Next Design Star Contest — Meet the Winners

Lita prefers to use dressers (like this antique find) rather than consoles in a foyer to add character.

Draping a textured throw over the back of the back of the sofa so it peeks out behind a rustic console is a clever layering move.

A pretty blue paint on the cabinets, deep farmer's sink and bridge faucet make this laundry room classic and fresh.

This living room feels unique and personal, from the musical instrument propped in the corner, to the sepia-toned scenic wallpaper.

Meet three rising stars who we predict you’ll see more of in our pages.

There’s no shortage of exciting design talent in Canada, and at House & Home, we’re always on the lookout for new faces. That’s why we launched our debut Next Design Star contest; to discover and celebrate emerging designers and introduce their work to a wider audience. Our judges were looking for more than beautiful rooms. They wanted to see originality, a distinctive point of view and a talent for creating spaces that feel both fresh and personal.





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Photography (portrait) Rachael Lockhart

Room interior photography Keily Ramos

Grand Prize goes to Rachael Lockhart, Rachael Lockhart Interiors

“Design is at the very core of the human experience,” says Toronto designer Rachael Lockhart of Rachael Lockhart Interiors. “It is far more than picking the right tile or deciding whether a countertop should be honed or polished. It is about people’s souls, and as a designer, I have the privilege of participating in that.” This thoughtful, personal approach is evident throughout her work, whether it’s an antique tapestry hung on a bedroom wall, a contemporary desk paired with a vintage chair in a quiet corner or sumptuous velvets that invite you to reach out and touch them.

We love Rachael’s fresh take on traditional design and her ability to strike just the right balance between contemporary and classic elements. Working with a restrained palette, she creates rooms that are visually rich and layered, while retaining a sense of calm and cohesion. These are the details that give a room warmth, character and a sense of connection. As Rachael puts it, “Design is not simply about creating beautiful rooms. It is about creating environments that give something back to the people who live in them.”

Rachael is the winner of a $5,000 gift card from Must Société.

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This living room feels unique and personal, from the musical instrument propped in the corner, to the sepia-toned scenic wallpaper.



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A slim desk makes the most of dead space on landing.

Photography Kiely Ramos





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Clean-lined cabinets highlight the beauty of a dramatic wood grain.



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Instead of a built-in banquette, a petite love seat makes for a charming breakfast nook.

Photography Kiely Ramos





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The vanity maxes out a tight space in the bathroom.



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A wallhanging, velvet and quilted fabrics make this bedroom a cosy retreat.

Photography Kiely Ramos





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Wall mouldings elevate the entrance to the pantry.

Photography Kiely Ramos





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Photography (portrait) Ash Adams

Interior photography Sandy MacKay

1st Runner-Up: Coralee Monaghan, Coralee Monaghan Interiors

Based in Central Ontario, designer Coralee Monaghan of Coralee Monaghan Interiors works with clients throughout the region, creating homes that reflect the people who live in them. Whether she’s designing a family home, a waterfront cottage or overseeing a major renovation, she takes her cues from her clients’ stories and the way they live. “I love uncovering what matters most to my clients and translating that into spaces that feel beautiful, functional and deeply personal,” she says.

Coralee brings a fresh perspective to cottage style, using earthy, natural palettes and thoughtful details to create spaces that feel both relaxed and refined. Her rooms often feature a lively mix of prints and patterns, which she combines with a deft hand to create spaces that feel layered yet harmonious. What stood out to us was her attention to detail, whether it was beadboard panelling in a hallway, the perfect shade of a blue in a laundry room, or an expertly styled coffee table.

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Coralee accented the cool grey stone stone of the soaring fireplace with a denim-blue palette.



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A luxe eggplant velvet sofa is anchored by a richly patterned rug.

Photography Jules Lee





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Neutral wall panelling, dark woods, and woven textures create a warm welcome.



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A pretty blue paint on the cabinets, deep farmer’s sink and bridge faucet make this laundry room classic and fresh.

Photography Jules Lee (console)/Sandy MacKay (laundry room)





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Photography Lita Lee

2nd Runner-Up: Lita Lee

Edmonton-based stylist Lita Lee of Stories From A Stylist turns her own home into a creative testing ground by experimenting with different styles, textures and collected pieces. “My home is both a family space and the place where I’ve developed my approach to interiors,” she says. “That means pairing contemporary furniture with antiques, making room for original art, and finding new possibilities in pieces I already own. An antique dresser my husband gave me carries meaning that no newly purchased piece could replace. Those connections guide my choices as much as colour, scale, or texture.”

The result is a warm, layered look that mixes richly textured neutrals with global influences and meaningful finds. It’s a style that feels both effortlessly pulled together and distinctly her own. We selected Lita for her stylist’s eye and innate ability to mix and match one-of-a-kind finds, vintage pieces and contemporary elements. She has a natural talent for creating rooms that feel harmonious and collected.





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In this dining room, an oversized pendant has dramatic scale.



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Draping a textured throw over the back of the back of the sofa so it peeks out behind a rustic console is a clever layering move.

Photography Lita Lee





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Lita prefers to use dressers (like this antique find) rather than consoles in a foyer to add character.



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Lush drapes, layered rugs and tonal bedding create a serene bedroom.