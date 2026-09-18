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New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design

By Chelsea Dolan On

Looking to shake up your decorating this fall?

From a distressed-look pendant to a patterned dining chair and playful trays, shop some of our favourite finds right now.

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Flared legs lend a mid-century vibe to the Cecilia display cabinet, made with tempered glass doors and an acacia veneer frame.

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  1. By Sunpan. 75″ h. x 40″ w. x 19 3/4 d.
    $3,369
    |

    Sunpan

Modern Comfort

Featuring a delicate embroidered pattern, the cotton chenille Navya pillow transitions well from summer to fall.

  1. 20″ sq.
    $54
    |

    Urban Barn

A Different Light

The Medium Gramercy pendant has a unique look with a distressed steel base and burnished brass topper.

  1. By Chapman & Myers. 30 1/4″ h x 11 1/2″ diam.
    $1,380
    |

    Visual Comfort

Tapestry Talk

With its 360-degree swivel base, the stylish Rhodes dining chair is timeless with a large-print floral pattern and contrasting cotton piping.

  1. In Blue Tapestry. 24 2/5″ w. x 26 2/5″ d. x 29 1/2″ h.
    $1,249
    |

    Arcadia Modern Home

Tray Chic

Store trinkets or everyday items in the fashionable Small scalloped tray, designed with a high-gloss finish and statement border.

  1. In Buccaneer, Snow, Midnight and Olive. 9″ l. x 6″ w.
    $98
    |

    Cuvee Home

Perfect Petals

Bring sculptural appeal to a console or coffee table with the Ceramic Petal bowl finished in an off-white matte colourway.

  1. 6 1/2″ h. x 14 1/4″ diam.
    $396
    |

    Elte
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Chelsea Dolan

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