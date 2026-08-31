A Circa-1915 Toronto Home Pays Homage To Its Past

Designer Emily Griffin of Griffin Houghton takes us inside her clients’ renovated home in Toronto’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.

“It’s got tons of charm and tons of character — and we wanted to pay homage to the history of the home and integrate that into our design choices,” says Emily. French limestone tile in the foyer, inspired by Lynda Reeves, welcomes you into a home that’s elegant yet comfortable for its empty-nester homeowners and their blended family. A quiet creamy beige sets the tone, while colour and pattern come through in wall treatments, rugs, pillows and more.