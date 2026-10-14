The Best of Ashley Montgomery, H&H’s 2026 Designer of the Year

Ashley Montgomery (left), alongside fellow 2026 House & Home Designers of the Year, Montana Burnett and Gillian Segal.

Designer Ashley Montgomery curates rich interiors that feel collected over time, making her a perfect choice for one of House & Home’s 2026 Designers of the Year.

Since first appearing in our pages in 2022, Ashley’s made a splash by demonstrating her ability to create layered spaces that embrace a mix of pattern and colour. The Canadian designer’s blend of old world beauty with earthy colour palettes make her work stand out. Whether it’s her parents’ English-style vacation home, a charming farmhouse kitchen or an ultra-cosy basement transformation, Ashley’s projects always feel welcoming, yet polished. Here’s a roundup of some favourite rooms by the designer.





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Ashley Montgomery (left), alongside fellow 2026 House & Home Designers of the Year, Montana Burnett and Gillian Segal.

Photography Stacey Brandford

Fashion styling Coneli Style





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A Trad Family Home In Oakville, Ontario

For this home featured in our November issue (out now!) Ashley was tasked with improving the layout to create a better flow for her clients, Dan and Hannah Shad.

Romanic botanical wallpaper in a verdant hue gives the dining room a down-to-earth feel, especially alongside the dark wood furniture. Scallop-edged chairs add a sculptural chandelier add a dose of fun.





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The mudroom has some charming elements, starting with a skirted bench, bobbin-framed mirror and hexagonal tile.

To see more of this fabulous home, pick up a copy of our November issue or download it today!

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Rich mahogany cabinets have a regal look while the wood island has a furniture-like feel.





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Ashley gave the stone fireplace an overgrouted German schmear–style treatment for a softened look. The living area’s walnut panelling has an enveloping effect that invites you to stay awhile.





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Ashley is no stranger to making a moment of utilitarian spaces, like this vintage-inspired laundry room. She pretties it up with botanical prints, an antique-look brass faucet and a mix of tile.





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The kitchen’s butter yellow cabinets are a nice contrast to the vent hood and oversized island’s dark finish.





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The guesthouse kitchen, which doubles as a pool bar, is layered with eye-catching elements. The mosaic backsplash, brass-topped pendants and wicker stools come together

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The sightline from the living room into the dining area is quintessentially Ashley with its curated mix of pattern and material, all cohesive in an earthy palette.





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Glossy yellow tile is a welcome pop of colour in this guest bathroom, featuring panelling and wallpaper.





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Ashley was tasked with bringing English country warmth to this kitchen in Toronto. The green colour is perfectly on trend but is done in a way that will stand the test of time.





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To add a dose of antique charm, shiplap detailing was added to the oversized island, then stained a rich walnut tone.





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Botanical wallpaper by William Morris is nicely balanced with light blue beadboard walls in this power room.





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Ashley makes the often overlooked mudroom a design moment with its custom cabinet, reclaimed brick veneer floor and pretty vignette.

See more on all of our Designers of the Year in the November issue, on newsstands now and available for download on October 10. You can read us on Apple News+, App Store, Zinio, nook, Flipster and PressReader.