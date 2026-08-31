Inside a Vancouver Houseboat Designed for a Couple Who Love to Host
A nature-loving couple from Whistler, B.C., were ready to take the plunge when it came to creating their Vancouver pied-à-terre. They decided to build Sea Star, a floating home, from scratch.
“Coal Harbour Marina gives us easy access to the hustle and bustle of downtown while being cocooned in our sweet floating oasis,” says one homeowner. Designer Negar Reihani was tasked with making the two-level seasonal home functional for the parents of seven, now empty-nesters, who love to entertain.
Negar chose durable materials suitable for a marine environment, high-end appliances, a dumbwaiter for food service between levels, and she embellished niches with whimsical wallpapers featuring lemons and butterflies. “The concept is farmhouse charm meets seaside cottage: it doesn’t look like any other houseboat I’ve seen,” says Negar.
HOUSE & HOME: How long did the build take?
THE CLIENTS: Two and a half years due to challenges with the floating foundation — it almost sank!
H&H: What attracted you to living in a floating home?
TC: We’ve lived in downtown apartments — including one overlooking the marina — and we thought it would be exciting to live here. Plus, it has no property taxes or condo fees, and the insurance is less expensive.
H&H: What are the pros of small-space living on the water?
TC: Waking up to seagull cries, watching otters catch fish and enjoying the life of sailors while living in the heart of the city. We have the best views of the mountains, Stanley Park and the Vancouver seawall.
H&H: Can you share any key costs?
TC: The cost amounted to 40 per cent more than building on land. We could have saved a lot of time, money and headaches — but it was worth it.
H&H: Do you ever feel claustrophobic or cramped?
TC: Never, thanks to nine-foot-tall ceilings, big windows and fun design features.
H&H: What was your biggest splurge and save?
TC: Our splurges were high-end appliances from Wolf, Miele and Gaggenau, and the best save was the brass portholes from Etsy.
H&H: What are the challenges of living in a small space?
TC: The bedroom and bathroom only accommodate one person at a time, so we take turns getting ready. One of us makes the bed first so there’s room to access clothes. The kitchen is well planned, but we have to be aware of not bumping each other when opening the dishwasher and fridge. Overall, Negar designed the interior so there’s a spot for everything as long as we put things away, or it can look untidy very fast. This has forced us to be neat as a pin!
H&H: How do you keep clutter at bay?
TC: Negar used every inch of storage possible, including drawers under the bed, a tall mirrored storage cabinet in the bathroom, drawers built into stairs, underseat storage cubbies, and even a dumbwaiter.
H&H: How many people can you host?
TC: We can host six guests very comfortably, or eight well-behaved friends!
Wendy JacobView All Articles
- Design Negar Reihani, Space Harmony Interiors
- Photography Janis Nicolay