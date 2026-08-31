Inside a Vancouver Houseboat Designed for a Couple Who Love to Host

A black spiral staircase, window frames and railing add graphic, architectural interest on the second-floor deck.

Negar (right) and one of the homeowners on the rooftop deck. Outdoor furniture stands up to the salty air, and a fire table is perfect for summer nights.

The dumbwaiter ferries food between the lower-level kitchen and the upper-level dining area — no stair climbing required.

Integrated double sinks, tall medicine cabinets and a walk-in shower enclosure are stylish and practical in the ensuite.

The bed in the principal suite has storage capabilities while glass pendants free up space on the petite wall-mounted nightstands.

Dekton counters and porcelain floor tile are low maintenance. Shiplap walls are preferred in salty ocean air over drywall, which absorbs moisture.

The light and bright dining area is anchored by a statement light fixture.

Small spaces don’t preclude fun moments, says designer Negar Reihani, who opted to create a cosy cocktail seating area for parties with storage beneath.

An arched bar niche acts as a buffet and has an integrated sink and wine fridge.

In the living area, a coffee table contains storage and the custom white sectional converts to a bed for guests

Negar maxed out storage in the staircase, turning steps into drawers for stashing shoes; the cupboard on the left holds dishware.

A small counter is a perfect spot for a blender and blooms while the rope railing is a nautical touch. The stacked washer and dryer are housed inside a tall cabinet to the left.

A niche in the foyer is lined in a lemon-print wallpaper and matching fabric that echoes the yellow and white awning at the entrance. The powder room door has a cool custom wood handle.

Negar wanted Sea Star to stand out from its neighbours. She gave it cottage style with a board-and-batten exterior.

A nature-loving couple from Whistler, B.C., were ready to take the plunge when it came to creating their Vancouver pied-à-terre. They decided to build Sea Star, a floating home, from scratch.

“Coal Harbour Marina gives us easy access to the hustle and bustle of downtown while being cocooned in our sweet floating oasis,” says one homeowner. Designer Negar Reihani was tasked with making the two-level seasonal home functional for the parents of seven, now empty-nesters, who love to entertain.

Negar chose durable materials suitable for a marine environment, high-end appliances, a dumbwaiter for food service between levels, and she embellished niches with whimsical wallpapers featuring lemons and butterflies. “The concept is farmhouse charm meets seaside cottage: it doesn’t look like any other houseboat I’ve seen,” says Negar.





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Negar wanted Sea Star to stand out from its neighbours. She gave it cottage style with a board-and-batten exterior.



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A niche in the foyer is lined in a lemon-print wallpaper and matching fabric that echoes the yellow and white awning at the entrance. The powder room door has a cool custom wood handle.





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HOUSE & HOME: How long did the build take?

THE CLIENTS: Two and a half years due to challenges with the floating foundation — it almost sank!





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A small counter is a perfect spot for a blender and blooms while the rope railing is a nautical touch. The stacked washer and dryer are housed inside a tall cabinet to the left.



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Negar maxed out storage in the staircase, turning steps into drawers for stashing shoes; the cupboard on the left holds dishware.

H&H: What attracted you to living in a floating home?

TC: We’ve lived in downtown apartments — including one overlooking the marina — and we thought it would be exciting to live here. Plus, it has no property taxes or condo fees, and the insurance is less expensive.





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In the living area, a coffee table contains storage and the custom white sectional converts to a bed for guests

H&H: What are the pros of small-space living on the water?

TC: Waking up to seagull cries, watching otters catch fish and enjoying the life of sailors while living in the heart of the city. We have the best views of the mountains, Stanley Park and the Vancouver seawall.





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An arched bar niche acts as a buffet and has an integrated sink and wine fridge.



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Small spaces don’t preclude fun moments, says designer Negar Reihani, who opted to create a cosy cocktail seating area for parties with storage beneath.

H&H: Can you share any key costs?

TC: The cost amounted to 40 per cent more than building on land. We could have saved a lot of time, money and headaches — but it was worth it.





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The light and bright dining area is anchored by a statement light fixture.

H&H: Do you ever feel claustrophobic or cramped?

TC: Never, thanks to nine-foot-tall ceilings, big windows and fun design features.





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Dekton counters and porcelain floor tile are low maintenance. Shiplap walls are preferred in salty ocean air over drywall, which absorbs moisture.

H&H: What was your biggest splurge and save?

TC: Our splurges were high-end appliances from Wolf, Miele and Gaggenau, and the best save was the brass portholes from Etsy.





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The bed in the principal suite has storage capabilities while glass pendants free up space on the petite wall-mounted nightstands.

H&H: What are the challenges of living in a small space?

TC: The bedroom and bathroom only accommodate one person at a time, so we take turns getting ready. One of us makes the bed first so there’s room to access clothes. The kitchen is well planned, but we have to be aware of not bumping each other when opening the dishwasher and fridge. Overall, Negar designed the interior so there’s a spot for everything as long as we put things away, or it can look untidy very fast. This has forced us to be neat as a pin!





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Integrated double sinks, tall medicine cabinets and a walk-in shower enclosure are stylish and practical in the ensuite.



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The dumbwaiter ferries food between the lower-level kitchen and the upper-level dining area — no stair climbing required.

H&H: How do you keep clutter at bay?

TC: Negar used every inch of storage possible, including drawers under the bed, a tall mirrored storage cabinet in the bathroom, drawers built into stairs, underseat storage cubbies, and even a dumbwaiter.





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Negar (right) and one of the homeowners on the rooftop deck. Outdoor furniture stands up to the salty air, and a fire table is perfect for summer nights.

H&H: How many people can you host?

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TC: We can host six guests very comfortably, or eight well-behaved friends!