The City Column: What To Do In Montreal

Few cities wear design as naturally as Montreal.

This year, it marks 20 years as a UNESCO City of Design, and with new art-centric hotels, world-class restaurants and shopping that’s hard to beat, it’s a great time to visit.





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SonoLux

Photography Gleb Gomberg

Where to Stay

New: SonoLux

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Art fans will love this new spot in Old Montreal. The 36-room hotel sits inside the stunning restored 1914 National Trust Building. In consultation with Phi — an art gallery and nonprofit — the hotel has curated art that immerses travellers in its public spaces. Subterra, the “listening bar” in the basement, is a must-visit.

225 rue Saint-Jacques.





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The Ritz-Carlton

Classic: The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz opened its doors in 1912 and has been setting the standard for luxury downtown stays ever since. Rooms are classic Ritz — understated opulence — and offer great views of the city. Have a cocktail in the Palm Court, the hotel’s lobby bar, enjoy an indulgent meal at Maison Boulud, or take a dip in the indoor saltwater pool after a day of exploring.

1228 rue Sherbrooke Ouest.

Where to Eat

New: Annette bar à vin

This chic sunlit space, opened in 2023 by the team behind Michelin-starred Hoogan et Beaufort, is known for its diverse wine list featuring small niche wine producers. Its focused food menu of small plates meant to be shared includes dishes such as beef tartare, trout gravlax and fried mushrooms with labneh.

4051 rue Molson.





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Schwartzs’ Deli

Photography Eva Blue

Classic: Schwartz’s Deli

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Go to the takeout window for Montreal’s famous smoked meat sandwich and feast at a nearby park, or brave the line for a meal inside this historical deli, which has been open for 98 years.

3895 boulevard Saint-Laurent.





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Beautys

Photography Alison Slattery

Classic: Beauty’s

This classic diner has been serving up delicious brunches for more than 80 years. Try the blintzes, smoked salmon plate or the famous Montreal bagel.

93 avenue du Mont-Royal Ouest.

Classic: L’Express

A Parisian-style bistro in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, L’Express is the real deal. Favourite dishes are bone marrow, beef tartare with classic frites, Croque monsieur, Baba au rhum and Île flottante au caramel.

3927 rue Saint-Denis.





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L’Express

Photography Alison Slattery

Classic: Mon Lapin

A fab wine bar that’s regularly named one of the country’s best restaurants. Tables are in high demand, so book ahead — reservations open a month in advance. Explore the creative wine list and an ever-changing menu featuring fare from local producers. See our feature on page 76!

150 rue Saint-Zotique Est.

Classic: Milos

Groundbreaking when it opened in 1979, estiatorio Milos set a standard for Greek cuisine outside of Greece, and has continued to wow with locations around the world. Enjoy classics such as the Milos Special — fried zucchini and eggplant — and the freshest seafoods.

5357 avenue du Parc.





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Centre Canadien d’Architecture

Photography Sandra Larochelle

What to See

Classic: Musée



McCord Stewart Dive into the social history that’s made Montreal the vibrant city that it is. See Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience, a collection of objects and stories from Quebec’s 11 Indigenous nations, amongst Check out Rising Suns: Art from the Confederacies of the Great Lakes and Rivers, showcasing works from Indigenous artists and Beyond the Pedestal: Sculptures in the Collection, from the 1960s to Today, featuring an eclectic mix of sculptures.

1380 rue Sherbrooke Ouest.







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Musee McCord Stewart

Classic: Centre Canadien d’Architecture

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There’s no better place to explore architecture than this museum that was established in 1979 by Phyllis Lambert, who will celebrate her 100th birthday next January. This season’s central exhibition, The fortune of the city is that it has never been perfect, explores the work of Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza. Don’t forget to check out the CCA’s sculpture garden during your visit!

1920 rue Baile.





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La Maison Générale

Where to Shop

New: La Maison Générale

The French lifestyle brand opened its first international shop in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood last spring. A très chic retail space and tearoom, the shop is packed with designer furniture, rugs, linens and decorative accents.

237 avenue Laurier Ouest.

New: King Living

The storied Australian brand has finally arrived at Quartier DIX30! Known for its durable modular furniture, King Living offers craftsmanship that’s accessible, with pieces that are designed in Australia and made to order — think sofas, beds, coffee tables and more.

Suite 30, Unit F19B, 8240 boulevard Leduc, Brossard, Que.





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Maison Stoï

Classic: Maison Stoï

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A true local gem, and an ideal spot to stock up on gifts. Find delicate ceramics, and scented candles and fragrances made by hand in small batches. The studio also runs a biweekly make your-own-perfume class, taught in French.

1956 rue Beaubien Est.





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Must Société at Royalmount

Classic: Must Société

Find the company’s top home brands — Maison Corbeil, Jardin de Ville, Prune les fleurs — all under one roof. There are a handful of locations in the city, including one in buzzy Griffintown and another in Royalmount. Check out the recently opened outlet in Mirabel, too!

5070 Chemin Côte-de-Liesse, Mont Royal, Que.





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Indigenous Voices of Today at Musée McCord Stewart

Classic: VdeV Maison

A haven for lovers of eclectic vintage vibes. Browse retro-inspired table lamps, wood-framed mirrors and groovy end tables. This is where you’ll find a conversation piece that delights.

5042 boulevard Saint-Laurent.