The City Column: What to Do in San Miguel De Allende

The famous town in Mexico’s central highlands has drawn artists since the 1930s, and that creative current now runs through everything, from converted textile factories to open fire–driven kitchens. Thousands of Canadians call San Miguel home, among them part-time resident and former H&H editor Suzanne Dimma.

Suzanne shares some of her favourites!





1/6

Numu Boutique Hotel

Where to Stay

New: Numu Boutique Hotel

Advertisement

Designed by Mexico’s Artigas Arquitectos, Numu boasts 44 rooms, each with a private balcony or terrace overlooking gardens or cobblestone streets. Make time for the rooftop pool with views of the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel’s pink spires and Noia, the restaurant lounge. Steps from Parque Juárez, it’s a calm base in the city.

Nemesio Diez 20, Zona Centro.





1/6

Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada

Classic: Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada

The grande dame hotel of San Miguel occupies six heritage mansions scattered throughout downtown. No two rooms are alike, and you can expect rich architectural and decorating details in every one — think beamed ceilings, carved headboards and bold tapestries. Tunki Rooftop, one of the restaurants, celebrates Peruvian flavours, and its cocktail menu is extensive.

Hospicio 35, Zona Centro.





1/6

Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel

Photography Mark de Jong

Where to Eat

New: Bocaciega

A short walk from San Miguel’s vibrant central square, El Jardín Allende, this popular resto is an indoor-outdoor space with an inviting atmosphere. Known for its open-fire cooking, the kitchen features a Mediterranean menu that leans Greek and Lebanese. Enjoy dishes such as grilled meats, saffron risotto, potato-crusted sea bass, and spinach and ricotta spanakopita. Book ahead!

Quebrada 18A, Zona Centro.

Classic: The Restaurant

Chef Donnie Masterton’s restaurant is where locals go for everything from burgers (a Thursday night ritual) to milestone dinners. The chef calls his menu “global comfort food” — order locally sourced dishes such as charred octopus with burnt habanero salsa and seared Pacific salmon with Moroccan barbecue sauce.

Sollano 16, Zona Centro.





1/6

Centro Cultural Ignacio Ramírez “El Nigromante”

What to See

Classic: Centro Cultural Ignacio Ramírez “El Nigromante”

This 18th-century former convent now houses fabulous galleries and exhibition halls. See an experimental unfinished mural by David Alfaro Siqueiros and, this fall, visit an exhibition devoted to Pedro Friedeberg, the surrealist behind the iconic Hand Chair.

Calle del Dr Ignacio Hernandez Macias 75, Zona Centro.

Classic: El Charco del Ingenio

A community-founded botanical garden and nature reserve spread across almost 67 hectares of canyon, wetland and high-desert scrub. The conservatory shelters one of Mexico’s most significant collections of cacti and succulents. Walk the trails that wind past the stone ruins of a mill to lookouts over the reservoir.

Paloma S/N, Las Colonias.





1/6

Painter, Fábrica La Aurora

Where to Shop

New: Mixta

Advertisement

This shop occupies multiple rooms in an 18th-century building and has bold stencilled frescoes on its walls. Beyond the striking interiors, Mixta offers pieces that are a feast for the senses: handwoven textiles from Indigenous women’s cooperatives, ceramics, locally designed furniture, plus pieces sourced as far away as South Asia. A shopping mecca that rewards wandering.

Pila Seca 3, Zona Centro.

Classic: Fábrica La Aurora

Originally a textile factory, this space is now filled with galleries, ateliers and antique dealers. Walk from a room of santos (religious statues) to a showroom of contemporary Mexican furniture. There are a few on-site cafés, too, so start browsing mid-morning, then refuel over lunch and decide what’s coming home with you.

Calz de La Aurora S/N, Zona Centro.