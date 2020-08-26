Decorating & Design
August 26, 2020
DIY: Wheat Sheaf Wreath
A definitive sign of fall, the wheat wreath dates back to ancient eastern European harvests, when the last sheaves were tied into crowns worn by the local beauties. Hang one on your door to welcome the season. You can purchase one or create your own DIY version! It’s easier than you think.
What you’ll need:
- Wire wreath form
- Paddle wire
- Wire cutters
- 100-200 steams of wheat (available through Etsy)
How-to:
- Divide wheat into smaller bundles that vary in length for a more organic look (about 10-20 per bundle). You can trim the bottom of each stem slightly, but be sure to leave enough so it peeks through (see photo) for a more voluminous look.
- Wrap each bundle in paddle wire, then attach around the wreath form, making sure they are slightly angled from one another.
- Once the whole wreath is filled, tie the paddle wire one last time around the wreath and cut off any excess wire.
- Hang the wreath on your front door, lean it against a fireplace mantel or place it on an empty wall that needs some seasonal sprucing.
Author: Kimberley Brown & Victoria Christie
Photographer:
Courtesy of Wills & Prior