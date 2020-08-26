DIY: Wheat Sheaf Wreath

A definitive sign of fall, the wheat wreath dates back to ancient eastern European harvests, when the last sheaves were tied into crowns worn by the local beauties. Hang one on your door to welcome the season. You can purchase one or create your own DIY version! It’s easier than you think.

What you’ll need:

Wire wreath form

Paddle wire

Wire cutters

100-200 steams of wheat (available through Etsy)

How-to: