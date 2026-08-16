Canadian Chefs Share Their Favourite Barbecues
We asked Canadian chefs to share the outdoor grills they swear by — so take it from the pros: these are some of the very best.
From charcoal to gas, find your next barbecue below.
David Schwartz
“I’m a fan of Napoleon’s higher-end charcoal barbecues because the designs are really well thought out. I’ll often use the barbecue to meal prep; I grill chicken and vegetables that my family and I can eat over a few days,” says David. “It’s also a bonus that Napoleon is a Canadian company!”
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Napoleon’s Professional 22 Charcoal Kettle Barbecue With Cart
$600
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Canadian Tire
- Photographer Stacey Brandford
- Courtesy of Napoleon
Eden Grinshpan
“This grill is extremely powerful — it heats to temp within five minutes and has a very even heat distribution which makes grilling more consistent,” says Eden. “We grill a lot in the summer: lamb and chicken skewers (my husband’s specialty), lots of vegetables and whole-roasted branzino.”
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Crown Verity’s 36″ Infinite Series Modular Grill With Natural Gas
$10,810
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Crown Verity
- Photographer Kayla Rocca
- Courtesy of Crown Verity
Coulson Armstrong
“This is the ultimate dad barbecue,” says Coulson. “You got charcoal, but there’s an electric lighter that helps you so you’re not mucking around with lighter fluid. There’s a table on the side for drinks and extra prep, and the storage underneath is very handy. It’s also on wheels.”
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Weber’s 22” Performer Premium Charcoal Grill
$799
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Luxe Barbecue Company
- Photographer Sid Tangerine
- Courtesy of Weber
John Jackson and Connie Desousa
“This is where we smoke all the classics: Texas-style brisket, ribs, pork shoulder and chicken. But it’s also where we love to experiment. One of our favourite cooks was taking a 20-pound whole octopus and turning it into smoked octopus bacon. If it benefits from clean wood smoke, the Yoder is where it starts.”
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Yoder Smokers’ Loaded Wichita Offset Smoker
$5,000
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Barbecues Galore
- Photographer Dave Cheung
- Courtesy of Yoder Smokers
Lawrence La Pianta
“This is one of the best grills on the market for its price,” says Lawrence. “You can grill hot and fast or build a fire to one side, and use it as an indirect cooker for smoked dishes or reverse searing steaks.”
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Weber’s Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
$289
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The Home Depot
- Photographer Maya Visnyei
- Courtesy of Weber