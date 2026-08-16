Canadian Chefs Share Their Favourite Barbecues

We asked Canadian chefs to share the outdoor grills they swear by — so take it from the pros: these are some of the very best.

From charcoal to gas, find your next barbecue below.





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David Schwartz

“I’m a fan of Napoleon’s higher-end charcoal barbecues because the designs are really well thought out. I’ll often use the barbecue to meal prep; I grill chicken and vegetables that my family and I can eat over a few days,” says David. “It’s also a bonus that Napoleon is a Canadian company!”

Napoleon’s Professional 22 Charcoal Kettle Barbecue With Cart

$600

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Canadian Tire



Photographer Stacey Brandford

Courtesy of Napoleon





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Eden Grinshpan

“This grill is extremely powerful — it heats to temp within five minutes and has a very even heat distribution which makes grilling more consistent,” says Eden. “We grill a lot in the summer: lamb and chicken skewers (my husband’s specialty), lots of vegetables and whole-roasted branzino.”

Crown Verity’s 36″ Infinite Series Modular Grill With Natural Gas

$10,810

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Crown Verity



Photographer Kayla Rocca

Courtesy of Crown Verity





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Coulson Armstrong

“This is the ultimate dad barbecue,” says Coulson. “You got charcoal, but there’s an electric lighter that helps you so you’re not mucking around with lighter fluid. There’s a table on the side for drinks and extra prep, and the storage underneath is very handy. It’s also on wheels.”

Weber’s 22” Performer Premium Charcoal Grill

$799

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Luxe Barbecue Company



Photographer Sid Tangerine

Courtesy of Weber





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John Jackson and Connie Desousa

“This is where we smoke all the classics: Texas-style brisket, ribs, pork shoulder and chicken. But it’s also where we love to experiment. One of our favourite cooks was taking a 20-pound whole octopus and turning it into smoked octopus bacon. If it benefits from clean wood smoke, the Yoder is where it starts.”

Yoder Smokers’ Loaded Wichita Offset Smoker

$5,000

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Barbecues Galore



Photographer Dave Cheung

Courtesy of Yoder Smokers





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Lawrence La Pianta

“This is one of the best grills on the market for its price,” says Lawrence. “You can grill hot and fast or build a fire to one side, and use it as an indirect cooker for smoked dishes or reverse searing steaks.”

Weber’s Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill

$289

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The Home Depot

